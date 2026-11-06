Hexicon AB: The board of directors of Hexicon has prepared a balance sheet for liquidation purposes and convenes an initial meeting for liquidation purposes

The board of directors of Hexicon AB (publ) ("Hexicon" or the "Company") has prepared and signed a balance sheet for liquidation purposes (Sw. kontrollbalansräkning) with 31 August 2026 as the balance sheet date, which has been reviewed by the Company's auditor. The balance sheet for liquidation purposes, prepared on 6 November 2026, shows that the Company's shareholders' equity amounts to SEK 880,736,557, compared with a registered share capital of SEK 3,638,026.86, and that the shareholders' equity is thus not less than one-half of the registered share capital. However, the Company's auditor KPMG AB has refrained from expressing an opinion on the balance sheet for liquidation purposes, referring to uncertainty as to whether the financing can be resolved and thus the Company's continued operations, and to the fact that sufficient audit evidence could not be obtained that the adjustment relating to financial fixed assets (revaluations) has been made in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

In light of the auditor refraining from expressing an opinion, the board of directors has, as a precautionary measure, resolved to convene an extraordinary general meeting (a so-called initial meeting for liquidation purposes (Sw. första kontrollstämma) on 25 November 2026 to consider whether the Company shall enter into liquidation or continue its operations. The notice of the extraordinary general meeting, which will also constitute the initial meeting for liquidation purposes, will be published by way of a separate press release.

The board of directors primarily proposes that the Company continue its operations and assesses that there is a realistic path to continued operations. The Company has identified short-term financing and liquidity inflows, as well as measures in the form of strict payment prioritisation and potential cost reductions. However, as these measures have not yet been secured, there are material uncertainties regarding the Company's ability to finance its ongoing operations.

For more information, please contact:

Marcus Thor, CEO, communications@hexicongroup.com

About Hexicon

Hexicon is an early project developer in floating wind, opening new markets in deep water areas, and a technology provider with a patented floating wind design - TwinWind. The dual business model supports the world's transition to sustainable energy. Floating wind is an important part of the future energy mix. It can be deployed quickly and at scale, contributing to the electrification of society at large. Hexicon operates in several markets across Europe, Africa and Asia. Hexicon is listed on Nasdaq First North Market (ticker HEXI). Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.hexicongroup.com

This information is information that Hexicon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-06 16:30 CET.