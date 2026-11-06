

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (MB.MI) released a profit for nine months of EUR962.2 million



The company's earnings came in at EUR962.2 million, or EUR1.34 per share. This compares with EUR1.090 billion, or EUR1.18 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. reported adjusted earnings of EUR1.39 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 8.2% to EUR2.685 billion from EUR2.925 billion last year.



Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR962.2 Mln. vs. EUR1.090 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.34 vs. EUR1.18 last year. -Revenue: EUR2.685 Bln vs. EUR2.925 Bln last year.



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