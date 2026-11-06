

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (MB.MI) on Friday, reported higher net profit for the first nine months of 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier, supported by growth in total income and improved operating performance.



Net profit attributable to Mediobanca increased 13.3 percent to EUR 1,090.1 million from EUR 962.2 million. Profit after tax increased 8.6 percent to EUR 1,098.7 million from EUR 1,012.1 million.



Total income climbed 8.9 percent to EUR 2,925.6 million from EUR 2,685.8 million. Net interest income increased 1.9 percent to EUR 1,501.9 million from EUR 1,473.2 million, while net fee and commission income rose 1.2 percent to EUR 677.2 million from EUR 668.9 million. Net operating income advanced 11.4 percent to EUR 1,526.7 million from EUR 1,370 million.



MB.MI is currently trading at EUR 26.16, up EUR 0.01 or 0.04 percent on the Milan Stock Exchange.



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