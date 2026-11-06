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WKN: 675796 | ISIN: SE0000805426 | Ticker-Symbol: BX1B
Frankfurt
06.11.26 | 08:04
21,750 Euro
+8,21 % +1,650
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BTS GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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BTS GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,20024,90018:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2026 17:20 Uhr
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BTS Group AB: Bulletin from BTS Group AB's Extraordinary General Meeting

The Extraordinary General Meeting, resolved in accordance with the Board's proposal on the approval and implementation of the Employee Stock Option Program 2026/2031 and accompanying hedging measures. The program, which is secured by warrants issued without consideration to the wholly owned subsidiary BTS Sverige AB, comprises a maximum of 475,000 employee stock options. The employee stock options are of two series and have vesting periods of three years (series 2026/2029) and five years (series 2026/2031) respectively, which require retained employment within the Group, and only hereafter can the options be exercised.

An employee stock option, regardless of series, entitles to the acquisition of one class B share in BTS. The exercise price for each employee stock option of series 2026/2029 shall correspond to 120 per cent of the volume-weighted average price paid for class B shares of BTS on Nasdaq Stockholm and 140 per cent for employee stock options of series 2026/2031, in both cases calculated during a period of 10 trading days prior to the grant date, which must occur before the end of December 2026.

Subscription for new BTS shares by virtue of warrants may be made at a subscription price corresponding to the quota value of the share and shall be made during the period December 1, 2026 - March 31, 2030, and December 1, 2026 - March 31, 2032, respectively. The terms and conditions of the employee stock options otherwise correspond in all material respects to the terms of the warrants that secure the employee stock options. The option program entails a dilution of not more than approximately 2.4 percent of the share capital and approximately 1.7 percent of the voting rights for all shares.

Minutes with complete resolutions from the meeting will be available on the company's website, www.bts.com, no later than Monday, November 16, 2026.

The Board

BTS Group AB

For further information:

Stefan Brown, CFO, +46 (0)8-58 70 70 00

For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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