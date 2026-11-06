

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - NetLink NBN Trust (CJLU.SI) on Friday announced the appointment of Low Ka Hoe as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Director of its trustee-manager, NetLink NBN Management Pte. Ltd., effective April 1, 2027.



Low, 57, will serve as CEO-designate from November 10, 2026, to facilitate an orderly leadership transition. He will succeed Tong Yew Heng, who currently serves as CEO.



Low brings extensive leadership and strategic management experience, having held several senior positions at ST Engineering between 2021 and 2023, including President of Commercial Strategy and Growth, President of Satellite Communications and Group Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer.



He also served as Interim CEO of ST Engineering iDirect in the U.S. Earlier, he was Chief Strategy Officer at ST Engineering from 2016 to 2020 and Head of Group Strategy and Partnerships at Singtel from 2011 to 2016.



CJLU.SI closed trading on Friday at SGD 0.9400, on the Stock Exchange of Singapore.



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