Helsinki, Finland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - SpeedyIndex, a link indexing and index checking service, launched Rank Tracker for Google on Nov. 2. The keyword rank checker tracks a website's Google positions by country or city, compares it with up to 10 competitors and bills only for the checks a client runs.

SpeedyIndex

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SpeedyIndex offers a rank tracker without a subscription: each check is billed per keyword from the client's token balance, the same balance used for indexing and index checks. The tool is aimed at SEO specialists and agencies looking for an affordable position tracker with API access and no recurring fees.

Pricing: pay per check instead of a monthly plan

Checks start at 4 tokens per keyword at top 10 depth. From Nov. 2 through Dec. 2, 2026, all Rank Tracker checks are half price for every user. Tokens do not expire, so a client who tracks rankings once a month pays only for that month's checks, and new accounts receive 100 free tokens at registration. There is no minimum number of keywords and no plan to cancel.

Rank Tracker features

Keyword positions by country or city

Each project tracks a site's keywords in desktop Google results for a chosen location. A client can select a whole country or a specific city, which matters for local businesses and agencies whose clients compete in one market. Positions reflect the results page Google shows for that location at the moment of the check.

Search depth from top 10 to top 100

A client sets how deep the tracker looks: top 10, top 30, top 50 or top 100. Pages past the first are loaded and billed only while the site or a tracked competitor has not been found, so a keyword that ranks on page one costs the same at any depth setting.

Competitor rank tracking

Each project compares the site with up to 10 competitors on the same keywords. A separate view lists the other domains that appear in the same search results, which helps a client find competitors it was not tracking yet.

Visibility, average position and history

The dashboard shows visibility as a percentage, average position and the number of keywords in the top 3 and top 10. Every check is stored in the project history, so a client can see whether a keyword is stable, improving or declining over weeks and months.

Saved Google results pages

For every position, Rank Tracker keeps a copy of the Google results page it came from and highlights the client's site on it. A client can verify a ranking, see which pages surround it and review how the results looked on a given date, so the tool also works as a SERP checker.

AI Overview tracking

A separate tab shows whether Google's AI Overview for a keyword cites the client's site. As AI Overviews appear for more queries, this helps SEO specialists see where a page is referenced in the answer above the organic results.

Tags and target URLs

Keywords can be grouped with tags, for example by product line, topic or client. Each keyword can also have a target URL, so a client can check whether Google ranks the intended page or a different one from the same site.

Scheduled checks

Checks run on demand or on a schedule set by day of the week, hour and time zone. Scheduled checks let agencies collect weekly data for client reports without starting each run manually.

Reports and exports

Results export to XLSX, CSV and JSON for spreadsheets and other tools, and to a PDF report that can be shared with clients.

Rank tracker API

Rank data is available through the SpeedyIndex API, so agencies and developers can pull positions into their own dashboards and reporting systems.

Why SpeedyIndex built a rank tracker

SpeedyIndex developed Rank Tracker after polling its users about the Google search data they need. Position tracking was among the most requested options, together with top 10 results and index monitoring.

"Our users told us they wanted to see their Google positions without signing up for another subscription, so we built the rank tracker on the balance they already have," said Linda Bjorkvin, project manager at SpeedyIndex. "Every position comes with a saved copy of the Google page it was taken from, so clients can open that page and see their site in context, which matters when results change from one week to the next."

Limits

Google results vary by location, device and personalization, so a position reflects the desktop results page in the selected region at the time of the check. Rank Tracker measures positions; it does not change them, and SpeedyIndex makes no promises about ranking results.

Availability

Rank Tracker for Google is available to all SpeedyIndex users from Nov. 2, 2026, in the SpeedyIndex dashboard. More details are on the product page: https://en.speedyindex.com/google-rank-tracker/

About SpeedyIndex

SpeedyIndex (https://en.speedyindex.com/) is a link indexing and index checking service for SEO specialists, webmasters and agencies. It submits links for indexing in Google and Yandex, checks index status in Google, Bing and Yandex, and works in English, Russian, Ukrainian, Spanish, French and Turkish.

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