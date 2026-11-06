DJ ARVERNE GROUP: Number shares and voting rights

ARVERNE GROUP ARVERNE GROUP: Number shares and voting rights 06-Nov-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of October 31, 2026 Pau, November 6, 2026 - Arverne (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, publishes information relating to the total number of voting rights and the number of shares in its share capital, in accordance with the provisions of article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code. Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights Number of theoretical voting rights: 54,198,860 October 31, 2026 42 560 997 Number of exercisable voting rights**: 54,155, 368

* Excluding class A2, A3 and A4 preference shares

** After deduction of 43,492 treasury shares

About ARVERNE

ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.

It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.

www.arverne.earth

Contacts:

Investor relations: Mathilde Guillemot investor.relations@arverne.earth +33 (0)6 64 18 35 55

Press relations: Enora Budet enora.budet@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)6 72 17 84 60

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 6112026 - Arverne number shares and voting rights

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: ARVERNE GROUP 4 Chemin de Barincou 64000 Pau France ISIN: FR001400JWR8 Euronext ARVEN Ticker: AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capital EQS News ID: 2429342 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2429342 06-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2429342&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

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November 06, 2026 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)