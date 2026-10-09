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AR

WKN: A3EVME | ISIN: FR001400JWR8 | Ticker-Symbol: 5H1
Stuttgart
09.10.26 | 19:17
5,540 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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ARVERNE GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
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5,5406,06019:40
Dow Jones News
09.10.2026 18:33 Uhr
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ARVERNE GROUP: Arverne reaches a major milestone: Europe recognizes the Lithium de France Project as a pillar of its industrial sovereignty

DJ ARVERNE GROUP: Arverne reaches a major milestone: Europe recognizes the Lithium de France Project as a pillar of its industrial sovereignty 

ARVERNE GROUP 
ARVERNE GROUP: Arverne reaches a major milestone: Europe recognizes the Lithium de France Project as a pillar of its 
industrial sovereignty 
09-Oct-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Arverne reaches a major milestone: Europe recognizes the Lithium de France Project as a pillar of its industrial 
sovereignty 

Pau, October 9, 2026 - Arverne (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, announces 
that the European Commission has designated Lithium de France as a Strategic Project under the Critical Raw Materials 
Act (CRMA), placing the project among a select group of initiatives considered essential to Europe's industrial and 
energy independence. 
 
The CRMA sets key targets for 2030, notably aiming for 10% of the EU's annual consumption of strategic raw materials to 
be extracted within Europe and 40% to be processed in Europe. By fully contributing to these objectives, Arverne is 
supporting the development of a competitive, resilient and sustainable European battery value chain. 
 
Beyond this institutional recognition, the designation represents a powerful catalyst for the development of Lithium de 
France. It increases the project's visibility among investors, reinforces its strategic importance at European level 
and opens the way to certain European funding opportunities and regulatory frameworks dedicated to strategic projects. 
 
Through the local production of low-carbon geothermal heat and lithium in Alsace, Arverne contributes to European 
industrial sovereignty, the energy transition and the long-term security of critical raw material supplies. The Group 
is committed to combining economic competitiveness with environmental performance, leveraging integrated expertise 
across the entire value chain, from extraction to processing, to serve its customers and local communities. 
 
This European recognition further reinforces Lithium de France's status as a "Grand Projet Stratégique" (Major 
Strategic Project), awarded by the President of the French Republic, among 150 major industrial projects intended to 
become genuine "industrial cathedrals." 

Pierre Brossollet, Founder and Chairman & CEO of Arverne, said: 
 
"This European recognition under the Critical Raw Materials Act, combined with our Notre Dame project status, confirms 
the essential role of lithium in strengthening Europe's industrial sovereignty, at a time when demand driven by 
electrification and energy storage is set to grow at an unprecedented pace over the coming decades. Arverne provides a 
unique response to this challenge by combining the production of battery-grade lithium with renewable geothermal heat. 
 
Our ambition is clear: to establish in France one of Europe's leading low-carbon geothermal lithium projects. With a 
targeted production capacity of 27,000 tonnes of lithium per year over 30 years and 2 TWh of renewable heat, we are 
developing a strategic infrastructure designed to strengthen Europe's energy and industrial sovereignty." 

About ARVERNE 
 
ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions. 
 
It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and 
cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local 
authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains. 
 
www.arverne.earth 

Contacts: 
 
Investor relations: Mathilde Guillemot investor.relations@arverne.earth +33 (0)6 64 18 35 55 
 
Press relations: Enora Budet enora.budet@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)6 72 17 84 60 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: PR_Arverne_100926 - CRMA 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ARVERNE GROUP 
         4 Chemin de Barincou 
         64000 Pau 
         France 
ISIN:      FR001400JWR8 
Euronext Ticker: ARVEN 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2413304 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2413304 09-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2413304&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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