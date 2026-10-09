DJ ARVERNE GROUP: Arverne reaches a major milestone: Europe recognizes the Lithium de France Project as a pillar of its industrial sovereignty

ARVERNE GROUP ARVERNE GROUP: Arverne reaches a major milestone: Europe recognizes the Lithium de France Project as a pillar of its industrial sovereignty 09-Oct-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arverne reaches a major milestone: Europe recognizes the Lithium de France Project as a pillar of its industrial sovereignty Pau, October 9, 2026 - Arverne (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, announces that the European Commission has designated Lithium de France as a Strategic Project under the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA), placing the project among a select group of initiatives considered essential to Europe's industrial and energy independence. The CRMA sets key targets for 2030, notably aiming for 10% of the EU's annual consumption of strategic raw materials to be extracted within Europe and 40% to be processed in Europe. By fully contributing to these objectives, Arverne is supporting the development of a competitive, resilient and sustainable European battery value chain. Beyond this institutional recognition, the designation represents a powerful catalyst for the development of Lithium de France. It increases the project's visibility among investors, reinforces its strategic importance at European level and opens the way to certain European funding opportunities and regulatory frameworks dedicated to strategic projects. Through the local production of low-carbon geothermal heat and lithium in Alsace, Arverne contributes to European industrial sovereignty, the energy transition and the long-term security of critical raw material supplies. The Group is committed to combining economic competitiveness with environmental performance, leveraging integrated expertise across the entire value chain, from extraction to processing, to serve its customers and local communities. This European recognition further reinforces Lithium de France's status as a "Grand Projet Stratégique" (Major Strategic Project), awarded by the President of the French Republic, among 150 major industrial projects intended to become genuine "industrial cathedrals." Pierre Brossollet, Founder and Chairman & CEO of Arverne, said: "This European recognition under the Critical Raw Materials Act, combined with our Notre Dame project status, confirms the essential role of lithium in strengthening Europe's industrial sovereignty, at a time when demand driven by electrification and energy storage is set to grow at an unprecedented pace over the coming decades. Arverne provides a unique response to this challenge by combining the production of battery-grade lithium with renewable geothermal heat. Our ambition is clear: to establish in France one of Europe's leading low-carbon geothermal lithium projects. With a targeted production capacity of 27,000 tonnes of lithium per year over 30 years and 2 TWh of renewable heat, we are developing a strategic infrastructure designed to strengthen Europe's energy and industrial sovereignty." About ARVERNE ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions. It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains. www.arverne.earth Contacts: Investor relations: Mathilde Guillemot investor.relations@arverne.earth +33 (0)6 64 18 35 55 Press relations: Enora Budet enora.budet@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)6 72 17 84 60 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: PR_Arverne_100926 - CRMA =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: ARVERNE GROUP 4 Chemin de Barincou 64000 Pau France ISIN: FR001400JWR8 Euronext Ticker: ARVEN AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2413304 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2413304 09-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2413304&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)