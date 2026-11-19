DJ ARVERNE GROUP: ARVERNE ranks in the ESG Top 3 of its sub-sector, according to EthiFinance ESG Ratings

ARVERNE GROUP ARVERNE GROUP: ARVERNE ranks in the ESG Top 3 of its sub-sector, according to EthiFinance ESG Ratings 19-Nov-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ARVERNE ranks in the ESG Top 3 of its sub-sector, according to EthiFinance ESG Ratings Pau, 19 November 2026 - Arverne (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN), France's leading provider of geothermal solutions, announces that it has been awarded the Silver Medal by EthiFinance ESG Ratings as part of its 2026 rating campaign, achieving an overall ESG score of 69/100[1] for the 2025 financial year. Arverne thus stands out on two fronts: ranking among the Top 3 ESG performers in its "Energy Equipment & Services" sub-sector and in the Top 20% of companies in its revenue category, ranking 35th out of 217 companies. ARVERNE's ESG performance vs. comparable-sized companies Emeline Othax, Chief Financial Officer of Arverne "This recognition reinforces the model we have been developing since Arverne was founded. As a purpose-driven company, we firmly believe that financial and non-financial performance must go hand in hand. This commitment guides both our development and our ambition to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders. This distinction encourages us to continue our efforts and go even further in improving our ESG performance." Next key date: 7 December 2026 pre-market: Results of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Lithium de France project About EthiFinance ESG Ratings Founded in Paris in 2004, EthiFinance is an independent European group specializing in credit ratings, sustainability ratings and extra-financial analysis solutions. Deeply committed to promoting more sustainable finance, the Group supports financial and economic stakeholders in making informed decisions in response to key environmental, social and governance challenges. Through its activities, EthiFinance supports more than 500 investors, banks, insurance companies and corporates, providing them with high-value-added analysis, ratings and decision-support tools. Its double materiality approach enables clients to assess both the financial risks and the environmental and social impacts of their activities. About ARVERNE ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions. It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains. www.arverne.earth Contacts: Investor relations: Mathilde Guillemot investor.relations@arverne.earth +33 (0)6 64 18 35 55 Press relations: Enora Budet enora.budet@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)6 72 17 84 60 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Rating published by EthiFinance ESG Ratings on 5 October 2026 as part of the 2026 EthiFinance campaign, based on ESG data for the 2025 financial year. Comparisons are made against the 91 companies in the "Energy & Utilities" sector and the 217 companies in the revenue category below EUR150 million rated as part of this campaign. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: PR_Arverne_EthiFinance_2026_Medaille_Argent_EN =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: ARVERNE GROUP 4 Chemin de Barincou 64000 Pau France ISIN: FR001400JWR8 Euronext Ticker: ARVEN AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2438360 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2438360 19-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2438360&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2026 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)