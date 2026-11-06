Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - Excellon Resources (TSXV: EXN) (OTCQB: EXNRF) is advancing the restart of its past-producing Mallay silver-lead-zinc mine in central Peru, having received initial concentrate revenues during pre-commissioning. The project features an existing 600-tonne-per-day processing plant, approximately 30 kilometres of underground mine development, and established infrastructure. With three active drill rigs, the company is exploring opportunities to expand mineralized zones, improve mining efficiency and advance its Tres Cerros exploration target. The company is targeting a ramp-up to the mill's 600-tonne-per-day capacity in mid-2027, while pursuing resource growth at Mallay and new discoveries across the broader district.





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Excellon Resources (TSXV: EXN) (OTCQB: EXNRF)

https://excellonresources.com/

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