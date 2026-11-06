

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel (MAT) appointed Steve Totzke as President and COO, effective November 11, 2026. He will oversee global brands, sales, commercial operations and consumer products, reporting to CEO Roger Lynch.



Roberto Stanichi will leave his role as President and Chief Marketing and Brand Officer on November 10 to pursue another opportunity.



Totzke previously served as Mattel's President and Chief Commercial Officer, overseeing global sales and commercial operations. During his 30-year career at Mattel, he also held senior roles in North America and international markets.



He has served as President and Executive Advisor since May 2026.



On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 3.77 percent up at $15.53.



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