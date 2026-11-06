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WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IY
Tradegate
06.11.26 | 21:36
10,300 Euro
+6,19 % +0,600
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Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
STAGWELL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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STAGWELL INC 5-Tage-Chart
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10,40010,50022:38
0,0000,00021:59
ACCESS Newswire
06.11.2026 22:14 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Stagwell Inc. Reports Equity Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Stagwell Inc. (the "Company") announced today the grant of equity inducement awards. Effective November 5, 2026, the Company granted a total of 9,453 restricted stock units to 7 new employees. Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive one share of the Company's Class A common stock. The restricted stock units will vest in two installments, with one-third vesting on the second anniversary of the grant date and two-thirds vesting on the third anniversary of the grant date. The restricted stock units are subject to accelerated vesting upon (i) termination of employment by the Company without Cause or (ii) death or disability. The Company granted these awards as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

For more information on Stagwell, please visit www.stagwellglobal.com

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 40+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact:

pr@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-inc.-stgw-reports-equity-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-1248156

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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