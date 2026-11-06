Elektros, Inc.: Could Northern New York Join the Domestic Lithium Conversation? Elektros Advances Early-Stage Property Assessment

Company examines a U.S. hard-rock lithium possibility as battery-material supply remains in focus

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / The Search for Future Battery Materials

From electric vehicles to stationary energy storage, lithium-ion batteries play a central role in a changing energy landscape. That makes the location, availability and economics of future lithium supply important questions for the battery and transportation industries.

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), publicly traded on the OTC market, is assessing a potential hard-rock lithium opportunity in northern New York, near the Canadian border. The company's review remains at an early exploratory stage. No property acquisition has been completed or announced, and no independently verified mineral resource or reserve-or economic development case-has been established.

A U.S. Location, a Due-Diligence Process

The possibility of a domestic source is one reason the company is taking a closer look. If geological work, mineral rights, infrastructure, permitting and project economics support development, the property could potentially offer a U.S.-based supply option for processors and other battery-material participants.

At this stage, however, no commercial-scale lithium occurrence or project advantage has been demonstrated. The company must establish whether lithium is present in commercially meaningful quantities and whether a project could be responsibly permitted, developed and financed.

Industry Outlook Highlights the Scale of the Opportunity-and the Work Ahead

In an October 22, 2026 article titled "Lithium's $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat," Benzinga referenced a Benchmark Mineral Intelligence outlook that global lithium demand could more than triple by 2050. The outlook described a possible requirement for 134 new mines and more than $100 billion of investment, with demand supported by electric vehicles and stationary energy storage.

These figures describe a broad industry outlook, not an ELEKTROS forecast. They do not establish the mineral content, potential production, value or commercial prospects of the property under review. The article referenced companies other than ELEKTROS.

Patent Initiative Remains Distinct from Lithium Review

Separately, ELEKTROS continues to explore potential development relationships involving its multi-port EV charging patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. The company considers the patent initiative and the northern New York lithium assessment to be distinct areas of interest.

No completed charging prototype, patent license, customer deployment, adoption milestone or related revenue is being announced in this release.

The Next Steps Must Be Grounded in Verification

Potential next steps may include verification of property ownership and mineral rights, independent geological review and sampling, assessment of environmental and permitting obligations, infrastructure and processing-route analysis, and review of logistics, financing and transaction structure.

ELEKTROS intends to approach the opportunity through measured evaluation. Whether it proceeds will depend on the results of due diligence and management's assessment of the technical, regulatory, financial and commercial facts.

A Careful Approach to Long-Term Opportunities

The company values the continued interest of shareholders and others monitoring North American battery-material developments. ELEKTROS believes that potential opportunities should be evaluated carefully and that early-stage possibilities should not be confused with proven resources or operating projects.

Management expresses gratitude to Almighty God as the company works toward measurable progress. This release is provided solely for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell securities or a recommendation to purchase ELEK shares.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is publicly traded on the OTC market under ticker symbol ELEK. The company's areas of interest include hard-rock lithium opportunities, EV charging infrastructure and patented EV charging technology. The northern New York property discussed herein has not been acquired by ELEKTROS and is not a producing mine.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws concerning possible property acquisition, lithium mineralization, resources, mining, processing, transportation, tariffs, financing, future customers, charging technology and commercial opportunities. These statements reflect current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. ELEKTROS has not announced a completed acquisition of the northern New York property, an independently verified mineral resource or reserve, a feasibility study, a mining permit, an operating mine, a production schedule, a refinery supply agreement or a commercial charging prototype.

Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including geological uncertainty; title and mineral-rights issues; permitting and environmental obligations; availability of capital; commodity-price changes; processing capacity; transportation and logistics; counterparties; technology development; competition; and market volatility. ELEK is a speculative microcap security, and investors could lose some or all of their invested capital. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and consult their financial, legal and tax advisers before making an investment decision. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC Ticker Symbol:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: elektros.energy

Industry and Patent References

Industry reference: Benzinga, October 22, 2026, "Lithium's $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat."

Patent reference: U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 - https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

Article reference: https://www.benzinga.com/markets/commodities/26/10/62523013/lithiums-100-billion-supply-gap-hands-albemarle-a-domestic-moat

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/could-northern-new-york-join-the-domestic-lithium-conversation-elektros-otc-pink-elek-ad-1248650