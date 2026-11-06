Elektros, Inc.: A New Frontier in America's Lithium Story: Elektros Evaluates Northern New York Hard-Rock Opportunity

Preliminary property review reflects the company's interest in potential domestic sources of battery materials

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Looking Closer to Home for Lithium Potential

Lithium has become an important material in the evolving electric-vehicle and energy-storage industries. As manufacturers and supply-chain participants assess the future availability of battery materials, potential sources located in the United States continue to draw attention.

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a publicly traded company, is evaluating a potential hard-rock lithium opportunity in northern New York near the Canadian border. The review is preliminary and exploratory. ELEKTROS has not completed or announced an acquisition of the property, and no independently verified mineral resource, mineral reserve or economic development case has been established.

Why a Domestic Opportunity Deserves a Closer Look

If the property's geology, mineral rights, infrastructure, permitting pathway and economics ultimately prove supportive, a viable operation could potentially contribute to a domestic supply option for participants in the battery-material chain. A U.S.-based source could also, in principle, reduce reliance on overseas ocean transport and certain international customs procedures.

Those possibilities remain matters for investigation-not established project advantages. Further work is required to determine whether lithium is present in commercially meaningful quantities and whether development would be practical, permissible and financially supportable.

A Market at an Important Crossroads

Benzinga's October 22, 2026 article, "Lithium's $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat," referenced a Benchmark Mineral Intelligence outlook projecting that global lithium demand could more than triple by 2050. The outlook described a possible need for 134 new mines and more than $100 billion in investment, with electric-vehicle batteries and stationary energy storage contributing to demand.

These broad industry estimates are not forecasts for ELEKTROS and do not establish the quality, scale or value of the northern New York property. The cited article discussed companies other than ELEKTROS.

EV Charging Technology: A Separate Area of Focus

ELEKTROS is also exploring potential development relationships concerning its multi-port electric-vehicle charging patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. The company views its charging-technology initiative and its review of lithium opportunities as separate activities within its longer-term areas of interest.

The company is not announcing a completed prototype, patent license, customer deployment, adoption milestone or revenue associated with the patent.

From Possibility to Evidence

Further evaluation of the northern New York possibility may include confirming ownership and mineral rights; obtaining independent geological analysis and sampling; reviewing environmental and permitting requirements; assessing infrastructure and potential processing routes; and evaluating logistics, financing and transaction structure.

Management believes disciplined due diligence is essential before making commitments. Any decision to advance the opportunity will depend on the evidence gathered and management's assessment of technical, regulatory, financial and commercial considerations.

Commitment to Measured Progress

ELEKTROS appreciates the continued engagement of its shareholders and those following developments in North American lithium. The company intends to continue identifying and assessing opportunities while recognizing that early-stage concepts require careful validation before they can be characterized as viable projects.

Management expresses gratitude to Almighty God as the company works toward measurable progress. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell securities or a recommendation to purchase ELEK shares.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is publicly traded on the OTC market under ticker symbol ELEK. The company's areas of interest include hard-rock lithium opportunities, EV charging infrastructure and patented EV charging technology. The northern New York property discussed in this release has not been acquired by ELEKTROS and is not a producing mine.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws concerning possible property acquisition, lithium mineralization, resources, mining, processing, transportation, tariffs, financing, future customers, charging technology and commercial opportunities. These statements reflect current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. ELEKTROS has not announced a completed acquisition of the northern New York property, an independently verified mineral resource or reserve, a feasibility study, a mining permit, an operating mine, a production schedule, a refinery supply agreement or a commercial charging prototype.



Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including geological uncertainty; title and mineral-rights issues; permitting and environmental obligations; availability of capital; commodity-price changes; processing capacity; transportation and logistics; counterparties; technology development; competition; and market volatility. ELEK is a speculative microcap security, and investors could lose some or all of their invested capital. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and consult their financial, legal and tax advisers before making an investment decision. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC Ticker Symbol:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: elektros.energy

Industry and Patent References

Industry reference: Benzinga, October 22, 2026, "Lithium's $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat."

Patent reference: U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 - https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

Article reference: https://www.benzinga.com/markets/commodities/26/10/62523013/lithiums-100-billion-supply-gap-hands-albemarle-a-domestic-moat

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/a-new-frontier-in-americas-lithium-story-elektros-otc-pink-elek-evaluates-northern-new-y-1248653