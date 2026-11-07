Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - Good Purpose Investments Inc. (CSE: GPIN) (FSE: 8BS) ("GPI" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged MCS Market Communication Services GmbH ("MCS") (address: Saarlandstraße 28, 58511 Lüdenscheid, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany; info@mcsmarket.de; +49 177 248 1220), for marketing services for an expected term of six month, commencing immediately. The term of the marketing services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of management depending on, amongst other things, the efficacy of the marketing services.

Pursuant to the engagement, MCS will provide a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services including, among other things: the development and management of digital campaigns, the creation of text materials; detailed keyword research and campaign optimization; creation of customized landing pages and coordination with online marketers; and placements across various online channels to improve reach and visibility. MCS will execute these services through online platforms using demographic, geographic, keyword, and interest-based targeting to reach relevant investor audiences.

The Company will pay a total fee of €500,000 (inclusive of advertising spend and an 18% agency fee) for the term, with the total fee being split into three payments throughout the term, with the first payment of €166,666 being paid immediately. MCS does not currently hold any securities of the Company and no securities-based compensation has been provided or is contemplated in connection with the engagement. MCS is a third-party marketing services provider and is at arm's length to the Company.

About Good Purpose Investments

Good Purpose Investments Inc. is a sustainability-focused company that acquires, develops, and scales environmentally aligned businesses operating across circular materials, sustainable manufacturing technologies, and next-generation consumer product categories. The Company aims to build a diversified portfolio of investments and internally developed businesses supported by shared infrastructure, commercial expertise, and centralized innovation capabilities. Its initial portfolio company is Waste2Wear, a wholly owned subsidiary of GPI and provider of circular textile and product solutions.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated term and scope of the Company's engagement with MCS, the marketing services expected to be provided by MCS, and the anticipated execution of marketing campaigns and related activities.

Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "will," "may," and similar expressions. Such information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the continued performance of the engagement, the availability of necessary resources, and the ability of MCS to provide the contemplated services.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the scope or duration of the engagement, the effectiveness of the marketing services, market conditions, regulatory requirements, and other risks associated with the Company's business and operations.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322967