Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend

online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - Good Purpose Investments Inc. (CSE: GPIN) (OTCQB: GPINF) (FSE: 8BS) ("GPI" or the "Company"), a sustainability-focused company that acquires, builds, and scales environmentally aligned operating businesses, announced today that George Tsogas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Conference on November 19, 2026. Mr. Tsogas will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors from November 19 through November 24, 2026.

Presentation Date: November 19, 2026

November 19, 2026 Presentation Time: 12:30 pm ET

12:30 pm ET Registration: Registration Link

Registration Link One-on-One Meetings: Available November 19 to 24, 2026. Request a Meeting

The live, interactive presentation will provide investors with an update on GPI's business and strategy, followed by an opportunity to ask management questions in real time. Investors who are unable to attend live will be able to access an archived webcast following the event, available through the investor section of GPI's website.

"Our focus is on building businesses that help customers address practical sustainability challenges," said George Tsogas, Chief Executive Officer of GPI. "With Clario's recently announced Bureau Veritas partnership alongside Waste2Wear's circular textile and product solutions, we look forward to discussing the progress across our portfolio and our priorities for the next stage of development."

About Good Purpose Investments Inc.

Good Purpose Investments Inc. is a sustainability-focused company that acquires, builds and scales environmentally aligned businesses operating across circular materials, sustainable technologies, and next-generation consumer product categories. The Company aims to build a diversified portfolio of investments and internally developed businesses supported by shared infrastructure, commercial expertise, and centralized innovation capabilities. Its portfolio includes Waste2Wear, a wholly owned subsidiary of GPI and provider of circular textile and product solutions, and Clario Environmental Intelligence, an environmental technology company created by GPI.

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