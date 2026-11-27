Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Good Purpose Investments Inc. (CSE: GPIN) (OTCQB: GPINF) (FSE: 8BS) ("GPI" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Financial and Operating Highlights

All financial figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Revenue: $11.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, up approximately 79% from $6.6 million for the same period in 2025. $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, up approximately 41% from $2.3 million for the same period in 2025.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, up approximately from $6.6 million for the same period in 2025. for the three months ended September 30, 2026, up approximately from $2.3 million for the same period in 2025. Bags category revenue: $6.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, up approximately 333% from $1.6 million for the same period in 2025. $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, up approximately 103% from $1.0 million for the same period in 2025.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, up approximately from $1.6 million for the same period in 2025. for the three months ended September 30, 2026, up approximately from $1.0 million for the same period in 2025. Gross profit: $2.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, up approximately 90% from $1.3 million for the same period in 2025. $0.65 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, up approximately 94% from $0.33 million for the same period in 2025.

"The third quarter of 2026 reflects continued progress in the execution of our growth strategy," said George Tsogas, Chief Executive Officer of GPI. "The performance of Waste2Wear's reusable shopping bags business, alongside improvements in gross profit and gross margins, demonstrates the commercial potential of our existing portfolio. As we look ahead to 2027, our focus remains on scaling our businesses, advancing new commercial opportunities and leveraging the expertise within our platform to deliver long-term shareholder value."

About Good Purpose Investments Inc.

GPI is a platform for the next generation of sustainable businesses. The Company acquires, builds and scales businesses advancing sustainable solutions across products, technologies and brands. Through shared operational expertise, strategic capital, commercial relationships and innovation capabilities, GPI seeks to accelerate the growth of its portfolio companies and create long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements and information as defined under Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to, among other matters, GPI's growth strategy, the expansion of its portfolio businesses, future commercial opportunities and its objective of creating long-term shareholder value.

These statements rely on management's present assumptions and expectations concerning business execution, market opportunities, operating performance and the Company's capacity to support the growth of its portfolio businesses. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to uncertainties, market conditions, operational risks and other factors identified in GPI's regulatory filings on SEDAR+.

Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements. GPI disclaims any obligation to revise or update them except where required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/326087