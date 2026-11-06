Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation: Cognizant Completes Acquisition of Wizeline

Expanding Digital Engineering and Product Development Capabilities for Enterprise Clients

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogni zant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced that it has acquired Wizeline, a global AI-native digital engineering and product development services firm serving enterprise clients. Wizeline brings particular strength in Media & Entertainment, with a concentrated, deeply embedded franchise supporting large U.S. enterprises across publishing and news, filmed entertainment, broadcasting, and talent and creator representation. Its capabilities span digital product development, software engineering, cloud modernization, data and AI, enabling clients to build, modernize and scale digital products, platforms and AI-enabled experiences.

The acquisition will further strengthen Cognizant's ability to help clients design, build, and scale modern digital products and platforms.

Wizeline was acquired from its previous investors, including La Caisse. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Canaccord Genuity acted as exclusive M&A advisor to Wizeline. Ashurst Perkins Coie acted as legal advisor to Cognizant.

About Cognizant

Cognizant is an AI Builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

About Wizeline

Wizeline is an AI-centric product engineering company. Founded in 2013, Wizeline is a nearshore transformation engineering partner for enterprises in Media & E ntertainment, Financial Services, and Healthcare & Lifesciences. Wizeline combines global forward deployment capabilities with deep expertise in product engineering, data and AI to help clients scale AI solutions towards modern products and workflow innovation.

For more information, contact:





Investor Relations Media Relations Tyler Scott, SVP, Investor Relations Alex Dudley, AVP, Global Corporate Communications [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation