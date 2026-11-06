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WKN: 915272 | ISIN: US1924461023 | Ticker-Symbol: COZ
Tradegate
06.11.26 | 18:31
57,45 Euro
-1,10 % -0,64
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,9158,2510:27
57,8058,3806.11.
PR Newswire
06.11.2026 23:00 Uhr
6 Leser
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Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation: Cognizant Completes Acquisition of Wizeline

Expanding Digital Engineering and Product Development Capabilities for Enterprise Clients

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogni zant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced that it has acquired Wizeline, a global AI-native digital engineering and product development services firm serving enterprise clients. Wizeline brings particular strength in Media & Entertainment, with a concentrated, deeply embedded franchise supporting large U.S. enterprises across publishing and news, filmed entertainment, broadcasting, and talent and creator representation. Its capabilities span digital product development, software engineering, cloud modernization, data and AI, enabling clients to build, modernize and scale digital products, platforms and AI-enabled experiences.

The acquisition will further strengthen Cognizant's ability to help clients design, build, and scale modern digital products and platforms.

Wizeline was acquired from its previous investors, including La Caisse. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Canaccord Genuity acted as exclusive M&A advisor to Wizeline. Ashurst Perkins Coie acted as legal advisor to Cognizant.

About Cognizant
Cognizant is an AI Builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

About Wizeline
 Wizeline is an AI-centric product engineering company. Founded in 2013, Wizeline is a nearshore transformation engineering partner for enterprises in Media & E ntertainment, Financial Services, and Healthcare & Lifesciences. Wizeline combines global forward deployment capabilities with deep expertise in product engineering, data and AI to help clients scale AI solutions towards modern products and workflow innovation.

For more information, contact:




Investor Relations

Media Relations

Tyler Scott, SVP, Investor Relations

Alex Dudley, AVP, Global Corporate Communications

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.