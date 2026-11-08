Elektros, Inc.: Time Is of the Essence: Elektros Advances Development Efforts for Its Patented Multi-Port EV Charging Technology

U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 outlines a multi-input charging architecture; company is pursuing prototype development and discussions with interested parties

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 8, 2026 / Elektros, Inc.

A New Way to Think About Time

Time is one of the most valuable commodities we have. For electric-vehicle drivers, every minute spent waiting to recharge is time that could be spent working, traveling, or enjoying life. Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) believes that making recharging faster and more convenient is an important part of bringing electric mobility closer to the everyday refueling experience drivers already understand.

The company is directing development attention toward its patented multi-port charging technology, designed to combine multiple independent power inputs and manage the resulting electrical output through a single vehicle charging interface. The architecture is intended to address limitations associated with conventional single-port charging and to explore ways of increasing charging throughput.

A Patent Designed Around a Different Charging Architecture

The technology is covered by U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, titled "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles," issued January 13, 2026. The patent describes a system that brings together multiple power inputs and uses an electronic controller to assess charging supply and vehicle requirements, balance the inputs, and provide an adjusted output to the vehicle.

This multi-input approach is central to Elektros' vision: move beyond the traditional one-source-at-a-time charging model and work toward a charging experience that feels more like pulling up to a fuel pump than planning a lengthy stop at a charging station.

The company's long-term objective is to work toward the possibility of recharging an electric-vehicle battery from empty to full in approximately six to seven minutes. For perspective, some current charging stops can take around 55 minutes or longer, depending on the vehicle, charger, battery condition, and charging conditions. The six-to-seven-minute figure is an aspirational development target-not a demonstrated or commercially available performance result.

From Patent to Prototype

Elektros is working diligently to advance the patented technology toward practical implementation. Current efforts are focused on evaluating the engineering requirements, development pathway, and steps that may be needed to produce an actual prototype. The company is also in discussions with individuals and parties who have expressed interest in the patent technology and its potential applications.

No working prototype, commercial deployment, licensing agreement, customer contract, or verified six-to-seven-minute charging result is being announced in this release. Any such milestones will depend on further engineering, testing, compatibility assessments, financing, and commercial discussions. The company intends to provide updates as meaningful developments occur.

A Potentially Important Piece of the EV Future

As electric vehicles become a larger part of transportation, charging convenience remains an important consideration for drivers, fleets, businesses, and infrastructure providers. A technology that can safely and reliably reduce the time required to recharge could help make electric mobility more practical. Elektros believes its patented multi-port architecture merits continued development and evaluation as it works to move the concept from patent protection toward a tested prototype.

"Time is of the essence. Our goal is to help move the electric-vehicle charging experience toward the convenience of refueling-measured in minutes rather than a lengthy wait," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "We are focused on the work required to advance our patented multi-port technology toward a prototype and to engage with parties interested in exploring its potential."

View the U.S. Patent

U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 - "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles." The patent was issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on January 13, 2026. Readers can review the patent record through the USPTO Patent Center:

USPTO Patent Center - Application No. 18/049,373

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a publicly traded company whose areas of interest include electric-vehicle charging infrastructure, patented multi-port EV charging technology, and hard-rock lithium opportunities. The company is focused on evaluating and advancing opportunities that may contribute to the evolving electric-mobility and battery-materials sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding development of the patented technology, prototype plans, potential charging speeds, discussions with interested parties, potential applications, commercialization, licensing, financing, and future business opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. The six-to-seven-minute full-recharge objective is aspirational and has not been demonstrated or independently verified. The patent itself does not establish that this charging speed can be achieved in practice.

Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including engineering and technical challenges; vehicle and battery compatibility; electrical and thermal safety requirements; testing results; regulatory approvals and standards; intellectual-property matters; availability of financing; the ability to develop a prototype; counterparties' actions; competition; market acceptance; and general market conditions. There can be no assurance that a prototype will be completed, that the technology will achieve any particular charging time, or that commercial relationships or revenue will result. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Investors should review the company's public disclosures and consult their own financial, legal, and tax advisers before making an investment decision.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC Ticker Symbol:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/time-is-of-the-essence-elektros-advances-development-efforts-for-its-patented-multi-port-1248709