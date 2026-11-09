

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Chiba Bank, Ltd (CHBAY) announced earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY57.029 billion, or JPY82.53 per share. This compares with JPY44.222 billion, or JPY62.50 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 27.8% to JPY270.066 billion from JPY211.370 billion last year.



The Chiba Bank, Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY57.029 Bln. vs. JPY44.222 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY82.53 vs. JPY62.50 last year. -Revenue: JPY270.066 Bln vs. JPY211.370 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 177.56



All EPS are Basic



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