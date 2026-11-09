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DG

WKN: A41WTK | ISIN: GB00BTXVG712 | Ticker-Symbol: O2J
Frankfurt
09.11.26 | 08:06
1,000 Euro
+4,28 % +0,041
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DELTA GOLD TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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DELTA GOLD TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
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DELTA GOLD TECHNOLOGIES
DELTA GOLD TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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DELTA GOLD TECHNOLOGIES PLC1,000+4,28 %
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