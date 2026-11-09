Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange announces that Delta Gold Technologies plc has successfully applied to transfer its admission from the Access segment of the Aquis Growth Market to the Apex segment, with effect from market open today, Monday 9 November 2026.
Delta Gold Technologies plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: DGQ
ISIN: GB00BTXVG712
The Regulation Department
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London EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu
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2429952 09-Nov-2026
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