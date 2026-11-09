

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (MITEY) announced a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY129.133 billion, or JPY107.39 per share. This compares with JPY58.071 billion, or JPY47.03 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.5% to JPY880.614 billion from JPY743.204 billion last year.



Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY129.133 Bln. vs. JPY58.071 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY107.39 vs. JPY47.03 last year. -Revenue: JPY880.614 Bln vs. JPY743.204 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 204.62 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.000 T



Guidance is Basic EPS



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