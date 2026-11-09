UGREEN's Productivity Collection Brings High-Power Charging and Connectivity to the Apple Workflow

DUBAI, UAE and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As MacBook and other Apple devices make it easier to work from anywhere, reliable power and seamless connectivity remain essential to a productive workflow. UGREEN's new Productivity Collection brings both together, featuring chargers that power several devices at once with automatic balancing, and docks that integrate external displays and accessories into a single desk setup.

The flagship Nexode Pro 160W Charger with Retractable Cable puts out up to 160W of power, enough to charge two laptops at once, or power up to four devices together, including a laptop, tablet, smartphone and camera. The charger automatically adjusts power distribution, while a smart display shows real-time power, voltage and temperature. What sets it apart is the built-in retractable USB-C cable, which pulls out to eight different lengths to reduce cable clutter.

For a professional Apple workstation, the Nexode Pro 300W Desktop Charger consolidates device cables into one 8-port hub, including six USB-C ports, one USB-A and one DC output. It supports up to 300W in total and up to 140W from each of ports C1 to C3, enough for high-performance laptops, while a built-in smart display shows real-time charging and connection status at a glance.

When it comes to travel and outdoor use, the Nexode Pro Power Bank keeps an Apple ecosystem running with a 25,000mAh capacity and up to 200W of total output. Its built-in retractable and fixed USB-C cables deliver up to 100W each. Paired with an additional USB-C and USB-A port, it can charge up to four devices simultaneously.

For MacBook users with demanding workflows, the Revodok Max 11-in-1 Docking Station USB4 supports a single 4K@240Hz display or dual extended 4K@120Hz monitors, plus up to 20Gbps data transfer through a single USB4 port.

Price and Availability:

The Productivity Collection is now available across Amazon KSA, Amazon UAE, noon KSA and noon UAE:

Nexode Pro 160W Charger with Retractable Cable (SAR459; AED459)

Nexode Pro 300W Desktop Charger (SAR699; AED699)

Nexode Pro Power Bank 25000mAh 200W (SAR399; AED399)

Revodok Max 11-in-1 Docking Station USB4 (SAR529; AED529)

About UGREEN:

UGREEN is a leading global consumer technology company. Since its founding in 2012, UGREEN has upheld its core values of being user-centric, sincere, and dedicated. With a global presence under the renowned "UGREEN" brand, its business covers over 180 countries and regions, serving more than 300 million users.

tonya@ugreen.com

pr@ugreen.com

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