Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Commencement of Trading on the Apex Segment of Aquis Growth Market

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 09

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Delta Gold Technologies Commences Trading on the Apex Segment of the Aquis Growth Market

9 November 2026 - Delta Gold Technologies PLC (Aquis: DGQ / OTC: DGQTF / FRA: O2J) (the "Company", "Delta Gold" or "Delta") is pleased to announce that today, 9 November 2026, marks the first day of trading in the Company's ordinary shares on the Apex segment of the Aquis Growth Market, operated by Aquis Exchange. The Company has met the eligibility criteria for the transfer of its ordinary shares from the Access segment to the Apex segment. Apex is the top tier of the Aquis Growth Market, designed for larger and more established growth companies that are executing on a clear growth strategy and that apply higher standards of governance, transparency and market engagement. It is intended to support improved liquidity and broader institutional investor interest.

R. Michael Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Delta Gold Technologies, commented:

"We are delighted that Delta Gold has qualified to move to the Apex segment of the Aquis Growth Market. We look forward to continuing to develop and protect foundational intellectual property in quantum materials and to advancing commercial pathways in quantum sensing, quantum communications and quantum computing. This is an important milestone that reflects the substantial progress made since our Admission in December 2025, including the expansion of our sponsored research programmes at the University of Toronto and The Pennsylvania State University, the filing of patent applications, and the strengthening of our financial position. Apex status will enhance the Company's visibility to institutional and international investors, support greater liquidity, and demonstrate our commitment to high standards of corporate governance and orderly markets."

David Stevens, CEO of Aquis Exchange, commented:

"We are delighted to see Delta Gold progress to the Apex segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market. This milestone reflects the company's development and demonstrates how Aquis supports ambitious growth companies at every stage of their journey. Our tailored offering for growth companies enables them to build their visibility, broaden their investor reach and access the opportunities that come with continued growth."

About Aquis Apex Segment

The Apex segment is the top tier of the Aquis Growth Market, designed for larger, more established growth companies. Companies on Apex are expected to have a proven growth strategy and meet higher standards of corporate governance. The segment forms part of Aquis Stock Exchange's offering for growth businesses, providing access to public equity markets to support their development.

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta Gold Technologies is developing a portfolio of intellectual property focused on the application of nano-scale gold and other advanced materials in quantum information science, including quantum computing, quantum sensing and quantum communication. The Company's research programmes are being conducted in collaboration with leading academic institutions, including The Pennsylvania State University and the University of Toronto, under sponsored research arrangements. Delta believes that international collaboration of top universities is a competitive advantage.

The Company has secured rights to intellectual property arising from these programmes, including patent applications filed by Penn State and the University of Toronto, and continues to support additional research and patent development across its academic collaborations. The Company's strategy is to develop, protect and commercialise novel quantum materials technologies through patent protection, licensing arrangements and strategic partnerships. The Company's business strategy includes the potential development of devices in three areas: quantum sensing, quantum communications, and quantum information systems and computing.

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