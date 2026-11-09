

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kikkoman Corporation (KIKOY) revealed a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY38.251 billion, or JPY41.28 per share. This compares with JPY31.315 billion, or JPY33.34 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to JPY405.491 billion from JPY358.610 billion last year.



Kikkoman Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY38.251 Bln. vs. JPY31.315 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY41.28 vs. JPY33.34 last year. -Revenue: JPY405.491 Bln vs. JPY358.610 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 66.16 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 816.400 B



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