

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA (G1AG.DE) reported that its third quarter net profit increased by 6.4 percent year-over-year to 128.5 million euros. Earnings per share increased to 0.79 euros from 0.74 euros. Earnings per share before restructuring expenses rose to 0.87 euros, from 0.76 euros. EBITDA before restructuring expenses increased by 12.6 percent to 260.9 million euros. Revenue increased 7.0 percent to 1.46 billion euros. Organic revenue growth was 6.2 percent, for the quarter.



GEA confirmed the outlook for full-year 2026. The company expects organic revenue growth of 6.0 to 8.0 percent, and an EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses of 17.0 to 17.4 percent.



At last close on Deutsche Börse Xetra exchange, GEA shares were trading at 69.35 euros.



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