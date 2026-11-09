

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Argenx SE (ARGX.BR), an immunology innovation company, Monday announced that it has agreed to acquire Unnatural Products, Inc. (UNP), a biotech company, by purchasing all remaining shares in a transaction valued up to around $1.15 billion across upfront and milestone payments.



Argenx already holds a minority stake in UNP, and with this acquisition it expects to add a macrocyclic peptide discovery engine to its immunology innovation capabilities and expand the ways it can pursue novel biology and develop oral or long-acting medicines for people living with serious immune-mediated diseases.



Under the transaction terms, Argenx will acquire UNP for an upfront payment of $550 million in cash and up to $595 million in payments contingent on achievement of specified development and regulatory milestones bringing the total valuation to around $1.15 billion.



Post acquisition close, UNPs team and leadership will continue to operate from its Santa Cruz, California site, serving as argenx's home for peptide discovery, within a strategic framework agreed upon with argenx.



The acquisition is expected to close by the year end.



On Friday, argenx shares closed at €815.80, up 0.02% on the Brussels Stock Exchange.



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