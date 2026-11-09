Physitrack PLC - Transactions under Share Buy-back Programme

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Physitrack PLC ("Physitrack" or the "Company")(STO:PTRK) announces that, further to the share buy-back programme announced on 21 July 2026 and commenced on 10 August 2026, it has repurchased shares under the programme during the week of 2-6 November 2026.

Summary of transactions

Period Total shares repurchased during the week Volume-weighted average price paid (SEK) Total consideration paid (SEK) Total shares held by the Company (treasury) following these transactions Total outstanding shares in the Company Treasury holding as % of issued share capital 2-6 November 2026 3,800 10.9189 41,492.00 76,437 16,260,766 0.4701%

Individual transactions

Date Quantity Average price (SEK) 2026-11-02 800 11.4188 2026-11-03 800 10.9688 2026-11-04 800 10.5899 2026-11-05 600 10.6500 2026-11-06 800 10.9000

All five trading days this week had notification emails received from Pareto Securities and reconcile exactly against the cumulative treasury total - no gaps this week.

Regulatory basis

These transactions were effected under the safe harbour provided by Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, for the purpose of meeting the Company's obligations under its employee share plans. The purchases were executed by Pareto Securities on a non-discretionary basis on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.

Notification details

# Detail 1. Issuer Physitrack PLC; LEI 213800PC4QYNWHPCP774 2. Instrument/ISIN Ordinary shares / GB00BYX22590 3. Trading venue Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (PTRK) 4. Currency SEK 5. Purpose To meet the Company's obligations under its employee share plans, permitted under Article 5(2) MAR 6. Executing broker Pareto Securities, non-discretionary mandate

This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 5(3) of MAR and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North:PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global provider of AI-powered software for healthcare and workplace wellbeing, delivering personalized, scalable tools through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.

Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational services with AI powered workflows with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 110,000 providers and organizations across 170+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:

Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder, Physitrack

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

+1 415 230 0414

Attachments

Physitrack PLC - Transactions under Share Buy-back Programme

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-plc-transactions-under-share-buy-back-programme-1248772