Physitrack PLC: Physitrack Selected by the Largest Private Physiotherapy Chain in the Netherlands

Initial agreement for 200 clinicians, with both parties working towards a group wide rollout of to more than 700 .

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Physitrack plc (STO:PTRK), a global provider of AI-powered software for healthcare and workplace wellbeing, today announces that it has been selected by the largest private physiotherapy chain in the Netherlands to consolidate its digital rehabilitation onto the Physitrack platform.

The customer has confirmed that Physitrack's commercial proposal is in line with its expectations, and the parties have now entered the software services agreement review and contracting phase. The agreement remains subject to completion of the software services agreement.

Highlights

Initial deployment of 200 Physitrack licences plus a customer branded patient application

Consolidates approximately €34,000 in first year annual recurring revenue

Three year term, representing a total contract value of approximately €106,000

Both parties working towards more than 700 licences across the group's subsidiaries, which would represent approximately €73,500 in annual recurring revenue, or total potential contract value of €220,000

Go live and revenue recognition expected from Q4 2026

About the customer

The customer is the largest private physiotherapy chain in the Netherlands, delivering musculoskeletal and rehabilitation care through a network of clinics and subsidiary brands. Physitrack will provide exercise prescription, patient education and outcomes analytics, allowing the group to standardise home exercise programmes across its clinics, engage patients through its own branded app, and track adherence and outcomes at group level. Subsidiaries will be onboarded in phases.

The customer currently employs more than 700 physiotherapists and continues to acquire new clinics, giving Physitrack further growth potential as the group expands.

Comment from Henrik Molin, CEO and Co-Founder, Physitrack PLC

"Being selected by the largest private physiotherapy chain in the Netherlands is an endorsement of our platform and our ability to support complex, multi brand organisations. Starting at 200 licences and working towards more than 700 across the group is the model we are building on, long term enterprise partnerships that grow into durable recurring revenue.

"Globally we are seeing the consolidation of Physiotherapy clinics by private equity and other acquiring parties. This consolidation provides an opportunity for Physitrack to be the single choice for those large clinics in delivering world-class AI-first technology that improves clinic productivity, enhances the patient experience and delivers better outcomes" said Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder of Physitrack plc.

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North:PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global provider of AI-powered software for healthcare and workplace wellbeing, delivering personalized, scalable tools through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.

Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational services with AI powered workflows with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 110,000 providers and organizations across 170+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:

Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder, Physitrack

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

+1 415 230 0414

Attachments

Physitrack Selected by the Largest Private Physiotherapy Chain in the Netherlands

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-selected-by-the-largest-private-physiotherapy-chain-in-1248775