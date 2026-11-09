Logistics Reply, the Reply Group company specialised in software solutions for supply chain execution and warehouse management, has been positioned in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Warehouse Management for Retail 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc US53701926, October 2026) as well as in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Warehouse Management for Manufacturing 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc US53013526, October 2026). The reports evaluate vendors based on strategy and product capabilities, looking at both quantitative and qualitative criteria.

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Logistics Reply, the Reply Group company specialised in software solutions for supply chain execution and warehouse management, has been positioned in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Warehouse Management for Retail and Manufacturing.

LEA ReplyTM is Logistics Reply's cloud-native warehouse and supply chain execution platform. The modular LEA Reply platform includes warehouse management and complementary capabilities including in-store picking, dropship, last-mile delivery, resource planning, 3PL billing, and agentic AI through LEA Dynamic Intelligence. We believe this recognition reflects Logistics Reply's continued focus on delivering measurable value across warehouse and supply chain execution.

"To us, being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape is an important recognition for our team, our partners and our customers," said Enrico Nebuloni, Executive Partner at Reply. "We believe it reflects both our product strategy and the value LEA Reply delivers on the warehouse floor every day. Our customers work in complex, fast-changing environments, from manufacturing to retail and logistics services. Our goal is to give them a modular platform that adapts to their operations and grows with them, from core warehouse processes to automation and AI."

This recognition confirms Logistics Reply's commitment to continuous innovation across warehouse and supply chain execution. The company will keep investing in LEA Reply to help organizations build supply chains that stay connected, adapt quickly and keep pace with change.

For more information, visit: www.reply.com/logistics-reply/en.

Logistics Reply

Logistics Reply is the Reply Group company specialised in software solutions for supply chain execution and warehouse management. Built on 30+ years of execution software, data intelligence, and risk governance, its LEA Reply platform provides a common digital execution foundation combining warehouse management, planning and optimization, automation and robotics integration, intelligent orchestration, and AI capabilities. Designed for complex and evolving logistics environments, LEA helps organizations connect people, processes, systems, and heterogeneous automation technologies within a scalable execution platform supporting both highly manual operations and increasingly automated warehouses. Logistics Reply helps customers progressively evolve their operations through modular, cloud-native solutions, from core execution to intelligent orchestration and governed agentic AI, with a continued focus on measurable operational value. Discover our innovative software solutions at www.reply.com/logistics-reply/en.

IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261109197861/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Irene Caia

i.caia@reply.com

Tel. +39 02 535761