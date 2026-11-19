Logistics Reply, the Reply Group company specialised in software solutions for supply chain execution and warehouse management, has deepened its collaboration with The Quality Group (TQG) by implementing an agile intralogistics system for the company's new fulfilment centre in Elsdorf, near Bremen. The project combines autonomous robotics with human expertise to help the site manage highly dynamic order volumes and process up to 100,000 orders per day across its 50,000-square-metre facility.

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Logistics Reply, the Reply Group company specialised in software solutions for supply chain execution and warehouse management, has deepened its collaboration with The Quality Group (TQG) by implementing an agile intralogistics system for the company's new fulfilment centre in Elsdorf, near Bremen. The project combines autonomous robotics with human expertise to help the site manage highly dynamic order volumes and process up to 100,000 orders per day across its 50,000-square-metre facility.

The project builds on an existing collaboration between the two companies. By early 2024, TQG had already deployed the LEA Reply warehouse management platform across five warehouse locations, supporting its wider logistics network. The system had helped reduce average delivery times by nearly 20 percent and achieve a 99.5 percent on-time delivery rate, creating a solid operational basis for the new site in Elsdorf.

With brands such as ESN and More Nutrition, TQG is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce players in the sports nutrition and functional foods market in the DACH region. Its business is strongly shaped by promotional campaigns and influencer-driven demand spikes, which can place significant pressure on conventional warehouse operations. To manage this environment, TQG relies on a flexible intralogistics setup that can adapt to changing volumes and support efficient execution across all processes.

At the core of the new fulfilment centre, LEA Reply coordinates the interaction between robots, employees and technical systems in real time. The platform analyses, prioritises and routes orders to the appropriate fulfilment processes, dynamically assigning tasks according to operational needs. Robots handle standardised and physically demanding transport activities, while employees focus on more complex tasks and quality assurance.

Through standardised interfaces, LEA Reply connects all relevant subsystems, including conveyor technology, sorting systems and automated packaging machines, into a seamless and integrated process. This orchestration enables TQG to maintain operational consistency while responding quickly to fluctuations in demand

Gerit Offenhauser, Vice President of Logistics at The Quality Group, said: "Our business is heavily driven by promotional campaigns a quiet Tuesday and a flash-sale Friday are worlds apart. Since partnering with Logistics Reply, we've been able to guarantee same-day shipping even during peak periods. The platform gives us the flexibility to grow into new markets and launch new brands with confidence."

Enrico Nebuloni, Executive Partner at Reply, added: "Warehouse management systems are evolving from transactional systems into an orchestration layer where robots, employees and AI agents work side by side. At TQG, LEA Reply brings this shift to life by allocating tasks between people and machines in real time based on current order volumes. Robotics alone does not solve scaling challenges; intelligent orchestration is what enables intralogistics operations to remain agile, even under extreme demand fluctuations."

Logistics Reply

Logistics Reply is the Reply Group company specialising in software solutions for supply chain execution and warehouse management. Built on 30+ years of execution software, data intelligence, and risk governance, its LEA Reply platform provides a common digital execution foundation combining warehouse management, planning and optimization, automation and robotics integration, intelligent orchestration, and AI capabilities. Designed for complex and evolving logistics environments, LEA helps organizations connect people, processes, systems, and heterogeneous automation technologies within a scalable execution platform supporting both highly manual operations and increasingly automated warehouses. Logistics Reply helps customers progressively evolve their operations through modular, cloud-native solutions, from core execution to intelligent orchestration and governed agentic AI, with a continued focus on measurable operational value. www.reply.com/logistics-reply/en

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Fabio Zappelli

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Irene Caia

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