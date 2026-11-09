Reactive Technologies Appoints Former Hitachi Energy CEO Claudio Facchin as Board Chairman

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reactive Technologies, a global provider of grid stability measurement technologies, has appointed Claudio Facchin, former CEO of Hitachi Energy, as Chairman of its Board of Directors. The appointment comes as grid operators seek greater visibility of stability risks across increasingly complex power systems.

The appointment comes as Reactive Technologies accelerates the global adoption of its measurement-based grid technologies, enabling grid operators to measure and manage emerging stability challenges driven by the energy transition, electrification and rapidly growing AI-powered demand.

Claudio brings extensive international leadership experience across the energy, electrification and power technology sectors. He previously served as CEO of Hitachi Energy and held several senior executive positions at ABB, including President of ABB Power Grids.

His track record of leading and transforming global technology businesses, combined with his deep understanding of the power industry, will bring valuable strategic perspective as Reactive Technologies expands its international presence and strengthens its industry partnerships.

Claudio Facchin, Chairman of Reactive Technologies, said:

"For our global energy system to enable long term sustainable economic growth, it is essential to provide a secure, flexible and resilient electrical infrastructure. As power systems become increasingly complex, I look forward to supporting Reactive Technologies team to scale the adoption of its distinctive real-time stability measurement solutions globally."

Marc Borrett, CEO of Reactive Technologies, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Claudio as Chairman. His deep understanding of the power industry and experience in leading global technology businesses will help accelerate our mission to provide the trusted grid visibility that utilities need to operate resilient power systems."

About Claudio Facchin

Claudio Facchin serves on the Board of Directors of Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

He previously served as CEO of Hitachi Energy (2020-2024), following senior executive roles at ABB, including President of ABB Power Grids (2016-2019) and President of ABB Power Systems (2014-2015). His international leadership experience also includes serving as Senior Vice President, Head of North Asia and Chair of ABB China (2010-2013).

Claudio graduated in Mechanical and Industrial Engineering from Politecnico di Milano in 1989. He is an Italian citizen and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Reactive Technologies

Reactive Technologies is a global Grid-Enhancing Technologies (GETs) company addressing the challenges of energy transition, electrification and AI load growth. With the proven GridVerix platform, Reactive Technologies provides real-time, data-driven insights into grid stability and reliability, grounded in direct measurement and delivered through a data-as-a-service model.

This enables grid operators, utilities and asset owners worldwide to plan and operate with greater visibility, efficiency and resilience as the grid continues to evolve.

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