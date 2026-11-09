Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
5 Jahre Tiefsee-Expertise: Wie Ölveteranen SEAS zum Erfolg führen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853219 | ISIN: JP3788600009 | Ticker-Symbol: HIA1
Tradegate
09.11.26 | 10:28
26,850 Euro
+1,32 % +0,350
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
HITACHI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HITACHI LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,30026,90010:33
26,40026,90010:33
PR Newswire
09.11.2026 10:06 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Reactive Technologies Appoints Former Hitachi Energy CEO Claudio Facchin as Board Chairman

Reactive Technologies Appoints Former Hitachi Energy CEO Claudio Facchin as Board Chairman

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reactive Technologies, a global provider of grid stability measurement technologies, has appointed Claudio Facchin, former CEO of Hitachi Energy, as Chairman of its Board of Directors. The appointment comes as grid operators seek greater visibility of stability risks across increasingly complex power systems.

The appointment comes as Reactive Technologies accelerates the global adoption of its measurement-based grid technologies, enabling grid operators to measure and manage emerging stability challenges driven by the energy transition, electrification and rapidly growing AI-powered demand.

Claudio brings extensive international leadership experience across the energy, electrification and power technology sectors. He previously served as CEO of Hitachi Energy and held several senior executive positions at ABB, including President of ABB Power Grids.

His track record of leading and transforming global technology businesses, combined with his deep understanding of the power industry, will bring valuable strategic perspective as Reactive Technologies expands its international presence and strengthens its industry partnerships.

Claudio Facchin, Chairman of Reactive Technologies, said:

"For our global energy system to enable long term sustainable economic growth, it is essential to provide a secure, flexible and resilient electrical infrastructure. As power systems become increasingly complex, I look forward to supporting Reactive Technologies team to scale the adoption of its distinctive real-time stability measurement solutions globally."

Marc Borrett, CEO of Reactive Technologies, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Claudio as Chairman. His deep understanding of the power industry and experience in leading global technology businesses will help accelerate our mission to provide the trusted grid visibility that utilities need to operate resilient power systems."

About Claudio Facchin

Claudio Facchin serves on the Board of Directors of Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

He previously served as CEO of Hitachi Energy (2020-2024), following senior executive roles at ABB, including President of ABB Power Grids (2016-2019) and President of ABB Power Systems (2014-2015). His international leadership experience also includes serving as Senior Vice President, Head of North Asia and Chair of ABB China (2010-2013).

Claudio graduated in Mechanical and Industrial Engineering from Politecnico di Milano in 1989. He is an Italian citizen and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Reactive Technologies

Reactive Technologies is a global Grid-Enhancing Technologies (GETs) company addressing the challenges of energy transition, electrification and AI load growth. With the proven GridVerix platform, Reactive Technologies provides real-time, data-driven insights into grid stability and reliability, grounded in direct measurement and delivered through a data-as-a-service model.

This enables grid operators, utilities and asset owners worldwide to plan and operate with greater visibility, efficiency and resilience as the grid continues to evolve.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reactive-technologies-appoints-former-hitachi-energy-ceo-claudio-facchin-as-board-chairman-302932515.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.