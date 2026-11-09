

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit increased in September from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary figures from Finnish Customs showed on Monday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 1.2 billion in September from EUR 0.6 billion in the corresponding month last year.



The value of exports climbed 6.5 percent annually in September, and imports were 15.1 percent higher. Exports of industrial machinery and equipment grew 18.0 percent, while that of energy products plunged by 40.0 percent.



The value of exports to EU countries declined 0.8 percent, and those to non-EU countries advanced by 18.0 percent.



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