German solar manufacturer Solarwatt has expanded its Construct series of building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) modules with the launch of the Panel vision M 5.0 construct. The Dresden-based company said the module has received general building authority approval, the so called allgemeine bauaufsichtliche Zulassung, or abZ, from the German Institute for Construction Technology (DIBt), joining several other products in its BIPV portfolio that have held the certification since 2020. The approval simplifies regulatory procedures for applications that typically face more stringent building requirements, ...

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