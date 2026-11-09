

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's producer price inflation accelerated further in September to the highest level in four years, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



The producer price index jumped 59.0 percent year-on-year in September, much faster than the 48.8 percent spike in the previous month.



Moreover, the latest rate of growth was the quickest since September 2022, when prices surged 52.3 percent.



Prices for energy products grew 110.3 percent from last year, and the price index for extraction and related services surged by 105.9 percent. Data showed that utility and manufacturing prices climbed by 66.0 percent and 11.1 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 6.7 percent in October versus a 12.4 percent rise in September.



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