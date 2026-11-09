Project reinforces demand for Anaergia's proprietary renewable natural gas technologies and expands deployment

Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia" or the "Company") (TSX: ANRG) (OTCQX: ANRGF), through its subsidiary Anaergia Srl, has entered into an engineering, procurement and construction contract valued at approximately C$34 million for a new renewable natural gas ("RNG") facility in Hungary. The agreement represents an important commercial milestone for Anaergia and demonstrates continued demand for the Company's integrated waste-to-value solutions and proprietary technology platform.

The new facility is designed to process more than 140,000 tonnes of agricultural feedstock annually and produce more than 900 Nm³ per hour of biogas for upgrading to biomethane and injection into the natural gas grid. Engineering activities have already commenced, with procurement, construction and commissioning expected to be completed by mid-2028. Anaergia's scope includes its proprietary Triton anaerobic digestion technology, FeedREX feedstock reception system, digester mixing technology and digestate dewatering solutions. Together, these systems are designed to convert agricultural residues into pipeline-quality biomethane.

This new project follows a press release issued in September 2026, disclosing a sale to another customer, when Anaergia had announced the Company's first major project in more than a decade in Hungary. Today's announcement marks a further expansion of the Company's activities in this country. It also further enhances Anaergia's presence in the European biomethane market and showcases the Company's ability to deliver integrated RNG systems at commercial scale.

Management Commentary

"This project represents an important milestone for Anaergia and further demonstrates the adoption of our technology platform across Europe," said Assaf Onn, Chief Executive Officer of Anaergia. "Being selected for a second project this year in Hungary validates the strength of our proprietary technologies and our ability to offer complex RNG facilities at commercial scale in this growing market. This award expands our installed base, strengthens our presence in an important European market and demonstrates our ability to convert agricultural residues into valuable renewable energy. We remain focused on disciplined execution and on pursuing additional opportunities where our integrated technology and project delivery capabilities can create value for customers."

Strategic Importance of the Project

The facility will expand Anaergia's presence in the European renewable natural gas market and highlights demand for scalable solutions that convert agricultural residues and organic waste into renewable energy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

For Anaergia, the project is another example of the Company's ability to combine proprietary technologies, engineering expertise and integrated project execution capabilities to deliver complete waste-to-value solutions for customers pursuing decarbonization and resource recovery objectives.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc. is a global technology and project delivery company focused on converting organic waste into renewable natural gas, fertilizer, and clean water. Through its proprietary technologies, engineering expertise and integrated portfolio of solutions, Anaergia helps municipalities, utilities, industrial customers, and project owners reduce waste management costs, recover valuable resources, and lower greenhouse gas emissions. The Company offers comprehensive end-to-end capabilities spanning solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, anaerobic digestion, biomethane production, facility construction, and long-term operations.

For further information, please see: www.anaergia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia's current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to, the funding, timing, goals, duration of operations, the volume of agricultural feedstock and renewal natural gas produced, and the expected overall revenue and benefits of the project. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to counterparty contractual performance, the full development and funding of the project, and the capability of the Company's technology with respect to the project objectives. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia's operations or financial results are included in Anaergia's reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.

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Contacts:

For media or investor relations inquiries: IR@Anaergia.com