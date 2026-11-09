

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 1.1196 against the euro and 1.3424 against the pound, from early highs of 1.1147 and 1.3359, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 157.88 and 0.8175 from early highs of 158.39 and 0.8213, respectively.



The greenback slipped to a 4-day low of 0.5612 against the NZ dollar, from an early high of 0.5557.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the greenback edged down to 0.6906 and 1.4078 from early highs of 0.6866 and 1.4124, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.13 against the euro, 1.35 against the pound, 154.00 against the yen, 0.80 against the franc, 0.57 against the kiwi, 0.70 against the aussie and 1.38 against the loonie.



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