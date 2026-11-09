

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has said his immigration crackdown was 'too tough', and might have 'hurt' the Republican party's performance in the midterm elections.



In an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes program Sunday, Trump said his administration's actions on immigration 'both helped and hurt' Republican candidates in the midterms, which so many GOP strongholds swinging in favor of the Democratic Party.



At the same time, Trump claimed that he 'got an A plus for closing up the border.'



'For getting people out, I get very high marks for getting the bad ones out,' he added.



'But I get hurt because we also took people that had good jobs, that created one violation, or breaking of the law, and that was that they came into the country illegally.'



'I think it was too tough,' Trump said.



Trump also said he would 'love to do something on immigration' with congressional Democrats.



In the interview, Trump expressed doubt if he would endorse Vice President JD Vance if he runs for President in the next presidential election.



'So I may or may not get involved. I don't know. Maybe I'm better off not getting involved.'



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