Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus Energy: Update regarding the Petrobras Tender Process

Paratus Energy: Update regarding the Petrobras Tender Process

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to previous updates from Paratus Energy Services Ltd. ("Paratus" or the "Company") regarding the ongoing Petrobras PLSV tender for contracts commencing in 2028, including the Company's announcement dated September 18, 2026.

Petrobras has now published final tender results, confirming acceptance of the bid submitted by the Seagems joint venture for Jade PLSV. This remains subject to formal Petrobras contract award and execution of definitive agreements.

Further information will be provided as appropriate.

For additional information, please contact:

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO and Interim CEO

baton.haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com

+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) is an investment holding company with a 50% joint venture interest in Seagems. Seagems is a leading subsea services company that owns and operates a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels, providing support, installation, flexible pipe-laying and construction services. All vessels are currently operating under contracts in Brazil.

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