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WKN: 541501 | ISIN: US71654V4086 | Ticker-Symbol: PJXA
Tradegate
09.11.26 | 13:30
16,400 Euro
-1,50 % -0,250
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,40016,70013:49
16,30016,60013:31
PR Newswire
09.11.2026 12:54 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus Energy: Update regarding the Petrobras Tender Process

Paratus Energy: Update regarding the Petrobras Tender Process

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to previous updates from Paratus Energy Services Ltd. ("Paratus" or the "Company") regarding the ongoing Petrobras PLSV tender for contracts commencing in 2028, including the Company's announcement dated September 18, 2026.

Petrobras has now published final tender results, confirming acceptance of the bid submitted by the Seagems joint venture for Jade PLSV. This remains subject to formal Petrobras contract award and execution of definitive agreements.

Further information will be provided as appropriate.

For additional information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO and Interim CEO
baton.haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 406 39 083

About Paratus
Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) is an investment holding company with a 50% joint venture interest in Seagems. Seagems is a leading subsea services company that owns and operates a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels, providing support, installation, flexible pipe-laying and construction services. All vessels are currently operating under contracts in Brazil.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus-energy--update-regarding-the-petrobras-tender-process,c4421961

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paratus-energy-update-regarding-the-petrobras-tender-process-302933292.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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