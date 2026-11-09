

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) released earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $30 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $80 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CNH Industrial N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $200 million or $0.16 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to $4.354 billion from $4.399 billion last year.



CNH Industrial N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $30 Mln. vs. $80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $4.354 Bln vs. $4.399 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.44 To $ 0.48



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