

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.835 billion, or $5.19 per share. This compares with $930 million, or $2.97 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Constellation Energy Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.792 billion or $5.06 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 45.4% to $9.550 billion from $6.570 billion last year.



Constellation Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.835 Bln. vs. $930 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.19 vs. $2.97 last year. -Revenue: $9.550 Bln vs. $6.570 Bln last year.



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