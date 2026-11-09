

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NRG Energy Inc (NRG) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $544 million, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $135 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.



Excluding items, NRG Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $983 million or $4.68 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 24.0% to $9.466 billion from $7.635 billion last year.



NRG Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $544 Mln. vs. $135 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.59 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $9.466 Bln vs. $7.635 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.90 To $ 9.90



The company expects Adjusted EPS per share for the full year 2027 to be in the range of $8.05 - $10.05



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News