Boost users could cut borrowing costs by up to 22%, saving an average of £340 a year in interest

7 in 10 users will see an immediate score improvement and every user will receive free, personalised guidance on improving their eligibility

Boost will instantly provide greater visibility into the information lenders increasingly consider, including rent payments, Buy Now Pay Later, and household bills

This latest innovation builds on Experian's mission to give people greater control, greater transparency, and better financial outcomes

Experian today unveiled an enhanced version of Experian Boost, designed to help people unlock better financial opportunities by giving them greater visibility into the financial information lenders increasingly consider when assessing applications.

Analysis shows that Boost users could benefit from average APR reductions of up to 22%, with an average saving of £340 per year on interest each year, potentially helping them access cheaper borrowing and products that better reflect their circumstances. For those who do not immediately see access to more offers, Boost provides free personalised guidance within the Experian app to help them improve their financial options over time.

Millions of people responsibly manage financial commitments such as rent, household bills and everyday spending, yet many have limited understanding of how this information may be viewed as part of a lending decision. While traditional credit information remains an important part of the process, lenders increasingly look beyond a credit report to build a broader picture of an applicant's financial circumstances. Boost will now give people insight in to how a lender may view their everyday spending habits, as part of affordability checks, all at the click of a button.

By securely connecting their bank account, consumers can now instantly see how everyday financial behaviours, including rent payments, Buy Now Pay Later commitments, household bills and account conduct, may influence their financial profile before applying for products such as loans, credit cards, car finance and mortgages. Users also receive personalised insights explaining what may be helping their financial profile, what may be holding it back and actions they can take to strengthen their eligibility over time.

Experian Boost will also support millions of UK tenants, allowing them to add their rental payments directly to their credit report for the first time, meaning they could improve their credit score and unlock greater access to credit.

Edu Castro, Managing Director, Consumer Services UK&I at Experian, said: "We're putting more power into people's hands by giving them greater understanding of the financial behaviours that can influence access to credit. At a time when many households are looking for ways to make their money go further, helping people unlock better financial opportunities has never been more important.

"The latest Experian Boost update helps positive financial behaviours, such as paying rent and household bills on time, work harder for consumers. For some people, that could mean access to lower borrowing costs and savings of hundreds of pounds each year."

Experian Boost will begin its roll-out this week, with all consumers able to access the service by the end of November.

Notes to editors

Claim sources:

The claim of 22% cut borrowing costs, saving an average of £340 a year in interest, is based on a sample of 1 lender including 3 brands (Lendable, Asda and Post Office) for loans during a pilot period of 3 months (July to Oct 2026). Average APR discounts range from 14-22% and eligibility gains from 7-18% across score bands. Savings figure based on a £10,000 personal loan, comparing 24.5% (low) APR vs 19.2% (high) APR over 48 months. Rounded down to nearest £10.

The claim of 7 in 10 users seeing an immediate score improvement is based on 113,259 existing Boost consumers run through the new Boost product (excluding consumers with insufficient data to generate a score) in July 2026, 71% received a positive uplift after signing up to Boost.

How Experian Boost works

Experian Boost is a free service that allows consumers to securely connect their current account via Open Banking to their Experian account.

The service analyses account information and organises it into categories that reflect information lenders may consider alongside traditional credit data when assessing an application, including:

Rent and housing-related payments

Household bills and regular commitments

Buy Now Pay Later activity

Everyday account management

Payment issues and account conduct

Short-term borrowing activity

Consumers receive personalised insights explaining what may be helping their financial profile, what may be affecting it and what actions they may wish to take in future.

Future enhancements

At launch, the enhanced Experian Boost uses current account information only. Experian plans to introduce credit card spending data into Boost in 2027, giving consumers an even more comprehensive understanding of how their overall spending behaviours may be viewed when applying for products such as mortgages, loans and vehicle finance.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and platforms. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money. We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Robert Goodman, Senior Media Relations Manager, Experian UK&I

Tel: +44 7989 398 498 Email:?Robert.Goodman@Experian.com