Users can turn designs from Claude Design and Google Stitch into functional websites and web applications.

Alexandria, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Coderick AI, an all-in-one AI website and app builder developed by web hosting and digital platform provider SiteGround, has introduced Import Design, a feature that lets users turn existing designs from Claude Design and Google Stitch into functional websites and web applications in just a few clicks.

Coderick AI Import Design allows users to carry existing design work into development, specify the functionality they need, and generate a working application without starting from scratch.

Image caption: SiteGround introduces a new Coderick AI feature for importing existing designs into web development projects.

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Image caption: SiteGround's Coderick AI Import Design turns designs from Claude Design and Google Stitch into functional websites and web applications. Image source: SiteGround.

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Image caption: Users can track Coderick AI's progress as it turns their imported design into a functional website or web application. Image source: SiteGround.

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Import Design supports projects ranging from landing pages to full web applications. It enables users to:

Import Existing Designs: Upload ZIP or HTML files exported from Claude Design or Google Stitch to carry existing design work into Coderick AI.

Upload ZIP or HTML files exported from Claude Design or Google Stitch to carry existing design work into Coderick AI. Generate Functional Applications: Turn imported designs into functional websites and web applications, including the front end, back end, database, and supporting functionality.

Turn imported designs into functional websites and web applications, including the front end, back end, database, and supporting functionality. Define Custom Features: Keep or edit the prefilled prompt to specify features such as user accounts, forms, and bookings.

Keep or edit the prefilled prompt to specify features such as user accounts, forms, and bookings. Edit and Refine Projects: Use the Coderick AI chat to add or edit functionality and components, adjust the appearance with Visual Edit, or open the Code tab to view and edit project files.

Use the Coderick AI chat to add or edit functionality and components, adjust the appearance with Visual Edit, or open the Code tab to view and edit project files. Host Projects on SiteGround: All Coderick AI projects, including those generated from imported designs, are hosted on SiteGround's enterprise-grade infrastructure and benefit from its performance and security features.

"A good design is where many projects begin, and bringing it to life is the next step. Import Design lets creators take what they've shaped in Claude Design or Google Stitch and turn it into a fully functioning site or web app that works, with Coderick AI handling the frontend, backend, database and everything else. Whether it's a simple landing page or a full web application, the work they've put into the design carries straight through to launch," said Daniel Kanchev, Director Product Development at SiteGround.

Learn about how Import Design and Coderick AI works here.

About SiteGround:

SiteGround is an all-in-one platform, empowering small businesses and entrepreneurs to build, host, and grow their online presence. Drawing on its 20-year legacy as an industry-leading web hosting provider, SiteGround brings together high-performance hosting with AI-powered tools, including website creation, ecommerce, AI app builder, AI Studio, and email marketing - all designed to help businesses thrive in the digital world. The same enterprise-grade technology and exceptional support that earned the trust of 3+ million domains now power a complete digital ecosystem for modern businesses.

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