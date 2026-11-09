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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
09.11.26 | 08:06
9,750 Euro
-0,51 % -0,050
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
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Dow Jones News
09.11.2026 14:09 Uhr
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
09-Nov-2026 / 12:35 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
    
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Investec Bank plc as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the 
"Programme") between 2 November 2026 - 6 November 2026. 

Date      Venue  Volume-weighted average   Aggregated volume Lowest price per share Highest price per share 
             price (p)                   (p)           (p) 
 
 
2 November 2026 XLON   815.3333           15,000      814.0000        816.0000 
 
3 November 2026 XLON   810.0000           15,000      810.0000        810.0000 
 
4 November 2026 XLON   828.0000           2,000       828.0000        828.0000 
 
6 November 2026 XLON   829.6938           12,033      824.0000        830.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,338,545 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,743,970. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

9 November 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES 

Date and time of each   Number of shares     Price (pence per share) Trading Venue  Transaction Reference 
trade           purchased                             Number 
 
 
02 November 2026 09:13:14 5000           816.0000        XLON      00431339883TRLO1 
 
02 November 2026 12:02:39 5000           816.0000        XLON      00431383552TRLO1 
 
02 November 2026 15:33:40 5000           814.0000        XLON      00431392797TRLO1 
 
03 November 2026 08:30:56 7500           810.0000        XLON      00431649585TRLO1 
 
03 November 2026 15:42:42 7500           810.0000        XLON      00431748693TRLO1 
 
04 November 2026 13:25:22 2000           828.0000        XLON      00432136512TRLO1 
 
06 November 2026 10:44:52 1800           830.0000        XLON      00433029876TRLO1 
 
06 November 2026 13:00:09 1484           830.0000        XLON      00433036374TRLO1 
 
06 November 2026 15:02:26 8000           829.6600        XLON      00433043512TRLO1 
 
06 November 2026 15:10:00 91            830.0000        XLON      00433043962TRLO1 
 
06 November 2026 15:12:09 54            830.0000        XLON      00433044161TRLO1 
 
06 November 2026 15:12:09 37            830.0000        XLON      00433044162TRLO1 
 
06 November 2026 15:14:18 91            830.0000        XLON      00433044562TRLO1 
 
06 November 2026 15:16:27 85            830.0000        XLON      00433044870TRLO1 
 
06 November 2026 15:21:34 91            826.0000        XLON      00433045281TRLO1 
 
06 November 2026 15:25:53 100            830.0000        XLON      00433045555TRLO1 
 
06 November 2026 15:27:49 28            830.0000        XLON      00433045687TRLO1 
 
06 November 2026 15:27:49 49            830.0000        XLON      00433045688TRLO1 
 
06 November 2026 15:27:49 23            830.0000        XLON      00433045689TRLO1 
 
06 November 2026 15:33:18 100            824.0000        XLON      00433046178TRLO1

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 449004 
EQS News ID:  2430928 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2430928&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2026 07:36 ET (12:36 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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