DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 09-Nov-2026 / 12:35 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Investec Bank plc as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the "Programme") between 2 November 2026 - 6 November 2026. Date Venue Volume-weighted average Aggregated volume Lowest price per share Highest price per share price (p) (p) (p) 2 November 2026 XLON 815.3333 15,000 814.0000 816.0000 3 November 2026 XLON 810.0000 15,000 810.0000 810.0000 4 November 2026 XLON 828.0000 2,000 828.0000 828.0000 6 November 2026 XLON 829.6938 12,033 824.0000 830.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,338,545 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,743,970. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

9 November 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Date and time of each Number of shares Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference trade purchased Number 02 November 2026 09:13:14 5000 816.0000 XLON 00431339883TRLO1 02 November 2026 12:02:39 5000 816.0000 XLON 00431383552TRLO1 02 November 2026 15:33:40 5000 814.0000 XLON 00431392797TRLO1 03 November 2026 08:30:56 7500 810.0000 XLON 00431649585TRLO1 03 November 2026 15:42:42 7500 810.0000 XLON 00431748693TRLO1 04 November 2026 13:25:22 2000 828.0000 XLON 00432136512TRLO1 06 November 2026 10:44:52 1800 830.0000 XLON 00433029876TRLO1 06 November 2026 13:00:09 1484 830.0000 XLON 00433036374TRLO1 06 November 2026 15:02:26 8000 829.6600 XLON 00433043512TRLO1 06 November 2026 15:10:00 91 830.0000 XLON 00433043962TRLO1 06 November 2026 15:12:09 54 830.0000 XLON 00433044161TRLO1 06 November 2026 15:12:09 37 830.0000 XLON 00433044162TRLO1 06 November 2026 15:14:18 91 830.0000 XLON 00433044562TRLO1 06 November 2026 15:16:27 85 830.0000 XLON 00433044870TRLO1 06 November 2026 15:21:34 91 826.0000 XLON 00433045281TRLO1 06 November 2026 15:25:53 100 830.0000 XLON 00433045555TRLO1 06 November 2026 15:27:49 28 830.0000 XLON 00433045687TRLO1 06 November 2026 15:27:49 49 830.0000 XLON 00433045688TRLO1 06 November 2026 15:27:49 23 830.0000 XLON 00433045689TRLO1 06 November 2026 15:33:18 100 824.0000 XLON 00433046178TRLO1

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ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 449004 EQS News ID: 2430928 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2026 07:36 ET (12:36 GMT)