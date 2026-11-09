Boron One Holdings Inc.: Boron One Applies for New Exploration Licence

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") [TSXV:BONE], a company committed to advancing global decarbonization through the responsible development of its boron assets, reports that it has applied for a new three-year exploration licence (the "Licence") for the Piskanja Project area. The Licence is intended to replace Boron One's previously issued exploration licence covering the same area, which expires in January 2027.

The Licence application is intended to maintain the Company's exclusive exploration rights over the Project area as it advances the exploitation field approval process and continues to evaluate opportunities to expand the known mineral resource at Piskanja.

The exploration program proposed under the Licence includes step-out drilling designed to test extensions of the known mineral resource at Piskanja, as the deposit remains open to the west and south. Previous drill holes completed approximately 200 meters beyond the current resource boundaries in those directions intersected borate mineralization of potentially economic thickness and grade. The proposed program is intended to evaluate the continuity and extent of this mineralization and to assess its potential to support future mineral resource expansion.

Additionally, the Company plans to undertake infill drilling in the central portion of the deposit to support conversion of existing Mineral Resources to the Measured category and to evaluate the potential inclusion of lower-grade mineralized intervals in future Mineral Resource estimates.

About the Piskanja Boron Project

The Piskanja Project is a boron deposit with a Measured Mineral Resource of 1.05 million tonnes (averaging 34.78% B2O3), and an Indicated Mineral Resource of 6.09 million tonnes (averaging 31.99% B2O3), calculated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves (CIM Standards), as disclosed in the Company's report titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment For The Piskanja Borate Project, Serbia, October 12, 2026". The responsible person for the PEA and the Mineral Resource Estimate contained within, is Prof. Miodrag Banješevic PhD. P.Geo, EurGeol, a Qualified Person in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves (CIM Standards), and independent of Boron One Holdings Inc.

About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is a leading company dedicated to advancing the decarbonization of the planet through the responsible utilization of its boron assets. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, Boron One aims to play a crucial role in reducing the world's carbon footprint and supporting a cleaner, greener future for us all. Boron is a critical industrial mineral used in a wide range of applications, including agriculture, energy storage, fiberglass, ceramics, detergents, and advanced materials.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Daniels, President and Director

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

For further information, please contact: Boron's Public Quotations: Blake Fallis, General Manager

Phone: 1-250-384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746

info@boronone.com

www.boronone.com TSX Venture:BONE

Berlin:EKV

US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF

OTC PINK:ERVFF

Nenad Rakic, EurGeol, an employee of Boron One, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "potential," "proposed," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans to undertake infill drilling, the potential conversion of Mineral Resources to a higher classification, the possible inclusion of lower-grade mineralized intervals in future Mineral Resource estimates, and the timing, scope and objectives of future exploration and development activities. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding the continuity of mineralization, the accuracy of geological interpretations, the availability of financing, permits and personnel, and general economic and market conditions.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, exploration and drilling results, changes in Mineral Resource estimates, regulatory approvals, permitting risks, fluctuations in commodity prices, operating and technical challenges, financing risks, and general economic, market and business conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Boron One with the securities regulatory authorities, available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/. These and other factors made in public disclosures and filings by the Company should be considered carefully.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/boron-one-applies-for-new-exploration-licence-1247544