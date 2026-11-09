Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary 42West Drives Global Communications Behind Box Office Leaders Godzilla Minus Zero and Ramayana

Concurrent #1 and #2 Theatrical Finishes Highlight Agency's Strength in Franchise Management and Global Event Cinema

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) today announced that its premier entertainment communications firm, 42West, served as the strategic North American engine behind the top two theatrical releases at the global box office this past weekend: director Takashi Yamazaki's sequel GODZILLA MINUS ZERO and producer Namit Malhotra's cinematic epic RAMAYANA.

Sweeping the weekend worldwide box office demonstrates 42West's ability to manage divergent, high-stakes campaigns simultaneously. Working in close coordination with studios, production teams, and global distributors, the agency utilized earned media and fandom playbooks that drove awareness from pre-release and premiere through Sunday's final results.

42West deployed strategic campaigns tailored to the scale and vision of each release:

GODZILLA MINUS ZERO - Serving as the strategic communications agency for both the theatrical release and franchise on behalf of North American distributor, GKIDS, 42West bridged long-term IP management with event-film publicity. By utilizing an integrated suite of communications tools, the team synchronized fandom engagement, disciplined trade outreach, and premium-format positioning-aligning brand equity with box-office momentum to drive performance.

Serving as the strategic communications agency for both the theatrical release and franchise on behalf of North American distributor, GKIDS, 42West bridged long-term IP management with event-film publicity. By utilizing an integrated suite of communications tools, the team synchronized fandom engagement, disciplined trade outreach, and premium-format positioning-aligning brand equity with box-office momentum to drive performance. RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND - Retained by producer Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios to lead global strategic communications and positioning for the first film in his cinematic epic, 42West framed India's foundational sacred history as a cross-border landmark. Working in coordination with Sony Pictures-which secured theatrical distribution across major international territories outside India-the agency engineered a high-impact narrative that paired profound cultural heritage with international commercial viability, leveraging acclaimed director Nitesh Tiwari, a marquee ensemble (Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi), an Academy Award-winning composing team (A.R. Rahman, Hans Zimmer), and eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects powerhouse DNEG to establish premier global marketplace visibility ahead of release.

"Leading communications for the top two films at the global box office in a single weekend is an incredible milestone," said Amanda Lundberg, CEO of 42West. "Whether you are expanding the legacy of an institution like Godzilla or launching a production on the scale of Ramayana, success comes down to understanding the audience and knowing how to build authentic anticipation. We are proud of the work our teams delivered alongside our studio and distribution partners to bring these films to theaters around the world."

"Having 42West represent the #1 and #2 films in the world right now speaks directly to the caliber of talent we have built across Dolphin," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "Our agencies are trusted with the industry's most ambitious projects because they know how to drive real, measurable success. It's an outstanding weekend for 42West and a great example of the results that our collective delivers."

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ABOUT 42WEST

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West features four divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, and Fandoms & Franchises, the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice. The agency has developed and executed impactful marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of film and television series, as well as a diverse roster of actors, filmmakers, recording artists, content creators, personalities, and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios and streamers, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120. Follow us on Instagram here.

Contact:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412 | james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-subsidiary-42west-drives-global-communications-behind-box-office-leade-1248733