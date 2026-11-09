Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - American Antimony Corporation (OTCID: XTPT), operating as Xtra Energy Corp. ("American Antimony" or the "Company"), today announced that it has filed a Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), marking a significant milestone in the Company's ongoing efforts to establish a fully SEC-reporting public company and advance its long-term strategy toward a potential senior U.S. stock exchange listing.

SEC Filing Availability

The Company's Form 10 registration statement is available through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval ("EDGAR") system.

SEC Form 10 Filing: Click Link Below :

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2069925/000168316826008363/0001683168-26-008363-index.htm

The registration statement contains detailed information regarding the Company's business, financial condition, management, securities, risk factors, and other matters. Investors are encouraged to review the filing in its entirety.

The filing follows the Company's previously announced successful completion of an independent audit conducted under Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB") standards by Integrität CPA. Together, these milestones represent important steps in strengthening American Antimony's financial reporting framework, corporate transparency, and institutional readiness as it continues advancing its flagship American Antimony Project in Bernice Canyon, Nevada.

Advancing Toward Full SEC Reporting

The filing of Form 10 represents a formal step toward registering the Company's common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Assuming registration under Section 12(g), the registration statement generally becomes effective automatically 60 days following its filing, unless withdrawn before effectiveness. Upon effectiveness, the Company will become subject to applicable SEC periodic and current reporting requirements, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K.

This transition is intended to establish a more comprehensive regulatory reporting framework and provide shareholders, prospective investors, and institutional market participants with greater access to standardized financial and corporate disclosures.

Building the Foundation for a Potential Senior Exchange Listing

American Antimony views the completion of its independent audit and subsequent Form 10 filing as sequential milestones within its broader capital markets development strategy.

The Company intends to continue evaluating the corporate governance, financial, market, and other requirements associated with a potential listing on a senior U.S. securities exchange.

Although the Form 10 filing does not constitute an exchange-listing application or guarantee an uplisting, management believes the progression toward SEC reporting represents an important component of the Company's long-term institutional development.

Management Commentary

Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Antimony, commented:

"The completion of our independent PCAOB audit was an important first step. With the filing of our Form 10 registration statement, we are now taking the next major step toward becoming a fully SEC-reporting company.

"Our objective has always been to build American Antimony into more than an exploration-stage mining company. We are working to establish a domestic antimony enterprise supported by strong corporate governance, transparent financial reporting, and the infrastructure necessary to attract broader institutional participation.

"While our technical and operational teams continue advancing the American Antimony Project in Nevada, we are simultaneously strengthening the corporate foundation needed to support the Company's long-term growth and potential transition to a senior U.S. stock exchange."

Advancing Corporate and Operational Development in Parallel

The Company's progress toward SEC reporting is occurring alongside ongoing exploration, infrastructure improvements, and initial small-mine development efforts at its flagship Bernice Canyon project.

American Antimony continues to advance its Arrance and Antimony King areas while pursuing expanded access to additional historic mines and mineralized areas throughout the district.

Management believes advancing corporate reporting standards alongside project development will better position the Company to pursue future financing opportunities, strategic relationships, and long-term growth objectives.

About American Antimony Corporation

American Antimony Corporation (OTCID: XTPT), operating as Xtra Energy Corp., is focused on advancing high-grade antimony assets in the United States to support secure domestic supply of this critical mineral. The Company's flagship American Antimony Project comprises approximately 201 claims totaling 4,153 acres in Nevada's Bernice Canyon district and includes the historically productive Antimony King Mine. The Company also holds the 1,240-acre Stibium Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada, expanding its antimony-focused Nevada portfolio. American Antimony is pursuing a staged development strategy encompassing exploration, permitting, metallurgy, infrastructure and early-stage mine development, with the objective of producing high-grade antimony concentrates to support domestic and global supply needs.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, without limitation, expectations regarding the effectiveness of the Company's Form 10 registration statement, future SEC reporting obligations, corporate governance and financial reporting improvements, potential senior exchange listing, institutional investor participation, access to capital, and exploration, permitting, mine development and potential production activities.

Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Such risks include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to comply with applicable SEC reporting requirements, respond to regulatory comments, maintain effective financial reporting processes, satisfy potential senior exchange listing standards, obtain necessary financing and permits, successfully conduct exploration and development activities, and achieve anticipated operational or financial results.

The filing of a Form 10 registration statement does not guarantee that the registration statement will become effective, that the Company will qualify for a senior securities exchange, or that any proposed exchange listing will be approved.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements except as required by applicable law.

For additional information regarding the Company and its associated risks, investors are encouraged to review its disclosures available through the SEC's EDGAR system and OTC Markets Group Inc. at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure.

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