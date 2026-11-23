Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - American Antimony Corporation (OTCID: XTPT), operating as Xtra Energy Corp. ("American Antimony" or the "Company"), today announced the completion of its Phase II historic mining-road restoration program at its flagship American Antimony Project in Bernice Canyon, Nevada, accompanied by newly released aerial drone footage documenting the completed work.

Combined, the Company's Phase I and Phase II infrastructure programs encompass approximately 29.6 miles of restored roadway, including 12.3 miles outside Bernice Canyon and 17.3 miles within the Bernice Canyon and Hoyt areas, significantly improving access to historic mining operations and prospective exploration targets.

The milestone follows the Company's October 19, 2026 announcement outlining plans to rehabilitate historic mining roads connecting past-producing mines beyond its primary Arrance and Antimony King exploration areas. The completed work supports future evaluation of antimony, gold and silver occurrences across approximately 3.5 miles of historically mineralized strike.

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New Drone Video - Antimony King to Blue Eagle

American Antimony invites shareholders and interested parties to view newly released aerial drone footage showcasing the completed Phase II road restoration work and surrounding historic mining district.

Beginning near the Antimony King Mine and extending toward the historic Blue Eagle Mine, the footage provides a project-scale perspective of the restored road corridors, rugged Nevada terrain and surrounding historic mine locations.

Phase II Road Restoration - Completed Infrastructure and Expanded Access

The Phase II program focused on rehabilitating existing historic mining roads that had deteriorated through decades of erosion, weathering and limited maintenance.

Building upon previously completed Phase I infrastructure around Antimony King, King Solomon and Arrance, the program extends the Company's access strategy toward additional historic workings and prospective mineralized areas.

Key benefits of the completed program include:

Restored Historic Access: Improved connectivity toward past-producing mines and previously difficult-to-access areas.

Improved connectivity toward past-producing mines and previously difficult-to-access areas. Expanded Exploration Opportunities: More practical access for geological mapping, sampling, historic mine inspections and evaluation of prospective mineralized structures.

More practical access for geological mapping, sampling, historic mine inspections and evaluation of prospective mineralized structures. Improved Field Logistics: Better conditions for personnel movement, equipment mobilization and future technical programs.

Better conditions for personnel movement, equipment mobilization and future technical programs. Existing Infrastructure Rehabilitation: Reuse of established road corridors, reducing the need for unnecessary new surface disturbance.

Reuse of established road corridors, reducing the need for unnecessary new surface disturbance. Long-Term Development Support: Additional infrastructure to facilitate future resource evaluation, exploration planning and potential staged mine development.

The completed restoration provides a stronger operational foundation for evaluating historic mining areas beyond the Company's established exploration targets.

Reconnecting More Than Six Decades of Mining History Across Bernice Canyon

The significance of the completed road restoration is further illustrated by historical geological mapping conducted by E.F. Lawrence in 1957 and 1960, documenting numerous antimony mines and mineralized workings throughout Bernice Canyon.

The historical map, published as Plate 2 of Nevada Bureau of Mines Bulletin 61, identifies several of the same mining areas now included in American Antimony's district-wide exploration strategy, including Antimony King, Arrance, Drumm, Blue Eagle and the Marguerite workings.

The detailed historical illustrations document underground workings, mineralized structures and reported occurrences of stibnite, the principal ore mineral of antimony.

More than six decades later, American Antimony is restoring practical access to many of these historic mining areas, providing an opportunity to revisit documented mineral occurrences using modern exploration techniques.

Figure 1. Historical Geological Map of Bernice Canyon - E.F. Lawrence (1957 and 1960)

Historical geological illustrations of the Bernice Canyon antimony mining district, prepared by E.F. Lawrence in 1957 and 1960 and reproduced in Nevada Bureau of Mines Bulletin 61, Plate 2. The map documents historic workings at Antimony King, Arrance, Drumm, the Blue Eagle Group, Marguerite and other mining areas now relevant to American Antimony's district-wide exploration strategy and Phase 2 Road Restoration project.

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The Company intends to integrate available historical geological information with modern field observations, sampling and three-dimensional modeling to help identify and prioritize future exploration targets.

CEO Commentary

Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Antimony Corporation, commented:

"When we announced this initiative in October, our objective was to restore the historic mining roads that once connected producing mines throughout Bernice Canyon. With Phase II road restoration now completed, we have delivered another important infrastructure milestone that significantly improves accessibility across our historic mining district.

"Bernice Canyon extends well beyond Arrance and Antimony King. Historic mines such as Blue Eagle, Drumm, Marguerite, Hoyt and U-Bet represent additional exploration opportunities that warrant further geological investigation. Our newly released drone footage provides shareholders with a firsthand perspective of the completed work, the scale of the district and the importance of reestablishing these historic connections.

"While our initial resource development and production strategy remains focused on approximately 0.67 miles of interpreted mineralized dike trend connecting Arrance and Antimony King, this completed road restoration provides practical access to continue evaluating approximately 3.5 miles of historically mineralized strike throughout Bernice Canyon.

"This is an important distinction. We are advancing a focused pathway toward initial domestic antimony production while simultaneously expanding our ability to investigate the district's world-class potential. Our objective is not simply to advance one historic mine, but to systematically evaluate the broader mineral opportunities that make Bernice Canyon such a compelling long-term project."

Supporting Initial Resource Development and Production Planning

The completed restoration complements the Company's previously announced strategy for initial resource development and potential production at the Arrance Mine.

On October 7, 2026, American Antimony identified Arrance as its primary focus for resource drilling, bulk sampling, small-mine permitting and continued engineering evaluation along approximately 0.67 miles of interpreted mineralized dike trend between Arrance and Antimony King.

Previous Phase I drilling at Arrance included drill hole BC25-03, which intersected 87 meters averaging 1.46% antimony, with individual assays reaching 5.59% antimony.

Separately, metallurgical testing of Antimony King material produced approximately 63% antimony concentrate at approximately 97% antimony recovery, from material with an approximately 30.3% antimony head grade.

Figure 2. Antimony Concentrate Produced During Metallurgical Testing at ALS Metallurgy

Photograph of bulk flotation concentrate produced during metallurgical testing of high-grade material from the historic Antimony King Mine at Bernice Canyon, Nevada. The Company's previously reported testing achieved approximately 63% antimony concentrate grade and 97% antimony recovery.

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These technical results continue to inform the Company's resource-development planning, while the restored road network supports future exploration throughout the broader property.

Next Steps - Advancing Resource Development and District-Wide Exploration

With Phase II historic road restoration completed, American Antimony remains focused on three key development and exploration priorities:

Ongoing Small-Mine Permitting: Advancing permitting and development planning along approximately 0.67 miles (1.07 km) of interpreted mineralized dike trend connecting Arrance and Antimony King, supporting the Company's strategy toward potential initial domestic antimony production.

Advancing permitting and development planning along approximately 0.67 miles (1.07 km) of interpreted mineralized dike trend connecting Arrance and Antimony King, supporting the Company's strategy toward potential initial domestic antimony production. Phase II Resource Drilling: Advancing preparations for the Company's next drilling campaign, focused on further defining antimony mineralization and supporting the development of an initial mineral resource estimate.

Advancing preparations for the Company's next drilling campaign, focused on further defining antimony mineralization and supporting the development of an initial mineral resource estimate. District-Wide Geological Evaluation: Utilizing the newly restored historic road network to expand geological mapping, sampling and exploration across approximately 3.5 miles of historically mineralized strike, including additional past-producing mines and prospective mineralized areas.

Together, these initiatives support American Antimony's strategy of advancing its initial development corridor while systematically evaluating the broader mineral potential of Bernice Canyon.

About American Antimony Corporation

American Antimony Corporation (OTCID: XTPT), operating as Xtra Energy Corp., is focused on advancing high-grade antimony assets in the United States to support secure domestic supply of this critical mineral.

The Company's flagship American Antimony Project comprises approximately 201 lode mining claims totaling 4,153 acres in Nevada's historic Bernice Canyon mining district and includes the historically productive Antimony King Mine.

American Antimony is pursuing a staged development strategy encompassing exploration, geological modeling, permitting, metallurgy, infrastructure improvements and potential early-stage mining.

The Company also holds the Stibium Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada, encompassing approximately 1,240 acres of additional mineral exploration interests.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. These statements include expectations regarding future exploration, geological mapping, sampling, resource development, permitting, potential production, infrastructure utilization, district-wide mineral potential and future operational activities.

Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Such risks include geological uncertainty, permitting and regulatory requirements, financing availability, commodity market conditions, operational challenges and the Company's ability to successfully conduct planned exploration and development activities.

Historical mining activity and reported mineral occurrences are not necessarily indicative of the presence of economically recoverable mineral resources. Exploration and metallurgical results do not establish mineral reserves or demonstrate commercial production feasibility.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable law.

Additional information regarding the Company and associated risks is available through its public disclosures at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure.

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