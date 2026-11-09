KeyBank: South Puget Sound Banker Marks 50 Years of Service

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Stephanie Miller, a relationship manager with Key Private Bank, is celebrating a rare milestone this month: 50 years with the same banking organization, KeyBank. Miller joined the company in October 1976 and has spent her entire career serving clients throughout the South Puget Sound region.

Over five decades, Miller has built long-standing relationships with individuals, families and businesses, helping clients navigate significant financial decisions while earning a reputation as a trusted advisor. Her career has spanned major changes in both banking and technology, yet colleagues say her focus on personal relationships and client service has remained constant.

Outside the office, Miller has also been deeply involved in the community, supporting organizations such as the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association, as well as serving on the boards of local arts organizations, including Tacoma Opera and Northwest Sinfonietta.

KeyBank leaders say Miller's impact extends well beyond her client work. Throughout her career, she has mentored teammates, shared her industry knowledge and helped strengthen connections across the communities she serves.

As she reaches her 50th anniversary, Miller's career stands as a testament to the enduring value of trusted relationships, community involvement and a commitment to helping others succeed.



Photo: Stephanie Miller, Relationship Manager, Key Private Bank

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/south-puget-sound-banker-marks-50-years-of-service-1248805